Germany: Eastern states ally against neo-Nazi property deals

Interior ministers of Germany's five eastern states vowed joint efforts Monday to prevent far-right extremists scouring the property and rental markets. The aim is to set up an early-warning system to stop the spread of far-right networks.

"Extreme right-wing thinking doesn't stop at the regional borders,” said Thuringia's Interior Minster Georg Maier, saying states needed information exchanges and to encourage landlords to "more closely” check potential tenants.

"Where real estate ends up being run by right-wing extremists, structures solidify and networks are created", said Maier.

In 2011, Germany was stunned by disclosures on the NSU terror group, responsible for 10 racist murders. The three central members operated in seclusion, first from Chemnitz in Saxony state.

Saxony-Anhalt's Holger Stahlknecht of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) said far-right preppers and so-called "Reichsbürger" had to be deterred from settling at a new locations. Reichsbürger reject the legitimacy of Germany's government and insists the borders of 1937 still exist.

Germany's domestic intelligence service, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, noted that the extreme right-wing had acquired 27 properties last year in Saxony alone.

Chronicle of the NSU murders A mysterious string of murders For years, neo-Nazis of the right-wing organization National Socialist Underground (NSU) killed people across Germany. The suspects: Uwe Mundlos, Uwe Böhnhardt (center) and Beate Zschäpe. Their victims: eight people of Turkish origin, one Greek man and a German policewoman. Their motive: xenophobia. Until 2011, the German public was not aware of the scope of their crimes.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Unsuccessful bank robbery The murder spree was uncovered on November 4, 2011, when Mundlos and Böhnhardt robbed a bank in the east German town of Eisenach. For the first time, they failed. Police officers surrounded the caravan in which the two men were holed up. A later investigation concluded that Mundlos first shot and killed Böhnhardt, then set the caravan on fire and killed himself.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Zschäpe turns herself in Shortly after the death of Böhnhardt and Mundlos there was an explosion at Frühlingsstraße 26 in Zwickau, in the state of Saxony. Beate Zschäpe lived at that address together with the two bank robbers. Zschäpe allegedly set the house on fire to destroy evidence. Four days later, she turned herself in to the police. The terror suspect has been custody since that day.

Chronicle of the NSU murders The truth comes out In the ruins of the Zwickau flat, police officers found a self-made video in which the terror cell claimed responsibility under the name of the NSU, the National-Socialist Underground. The 15-minute video shows crime scenes and pictures of the victims killed by the right-wing terrorist group between 2000 and 2007.

Chronicle of the NSU murders NSU claim responsibility Famous cartoon character The Pink Panther hosts the amateur video, which is full of slogans of hatred against people with an immigrant background and which mocks the murder victims. Before her arrest, Zschäpe allegedly sent out copies of the video in which the NSU claimed responsibility for the crimes.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Verbal slip-ups Until 2011, the term "döner murders" was frequently used when reporting about the killings. Nothing was known about the connection between the individual cases, nor about the motive. There were rumors the victims were linked to the drug scene. But the NSU's video left no doubt. The term "döner murders" was chosen as Germany's "Unwort des Jahres" (doublespeak of the year) in 2011.

Chronicle of the NSU murders NSU also behind Cologne pipe bomb "The findings made by our security authorities so far show no indication of a terrorist background, but of a criminal milieu," said German Interior Minister Otto Schily on June 10, 2004. A day earlier, a pipe bomb explosion in Cologne left 22 people injured and many shops damaged. In 2011, it became clear: the NSU’s right-wing terrorists were also behind the Cologne bombing.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Memorial service in Berlin On February 23, 2012, Germany commemorated the victims. At the ceremony at a Berlin concert hall, the focus was on the relatives of the victims. Semiya Simsek (right), the daughter of the murdered flower stand owner Enver Simsek, gave an emotional speech. German Chancellor Angela Merkel made an official apology to the victims and promised them that all questions would be answered.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Memorial for Mehmet Kubasik "Dortmund is a colorful, tolerant and welcoming town – and opposes right-wing extremism!" This statement was made by mayor Ullrich Sierau at the unveiling of the memorial stone for NSU victim Mehmet Kubasik in September 2012. The memorial was set up just meters away from the kiosk in which Kubasik was killed on April 4, 2006.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Solidarity with the victims On November 4, 2012, exactly a year after the terror cell was uncovered, people in many German cities staged solidarity demonstrations against right-wing extremism. The protesters called for thorough investigations into the racially motivated murders - which in their view was not happening fast enough.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Beate Zschäpe lone survivor Believed to be the last survivor of the NSU trio, Beate Zschäpe went on trial in May 2013.Over 800 witnesses were heard. Zschäpe did not speak for the first two and a half years of the trial.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Life sentence Beate Zschäpe was given a life sentence for her role in the killings. She was found guilty of joint complicity in 10 counts of murder, arson, robbery, extortion, the formation of a terrorist organization and membership in a terrorist organization. Four others at the trial are also accused of helping the NSU. Author: Anna Peters / nh



Relocating rock concerts

Saxony Interior Minister Roland Wöller said organizers of far-right rock concerts — operating under Germany's liberal freedom of assembly law — often relocated events at short notice. The tactic aims to make policing more difficult.

The task, said Wöller, was to bolster small, rural authorities which typically handle applications to hold such gatherings. Getting an overview quickly was necessary.

Banning far-right concerts or neo-Nazi festivals was not the method of choice, added Georg Maier, but rather specially designed stipulations issued by local authorities.

Brandenburg state Interior Minister Michael Stübgen, also of Merkel's CDU, said sharing information on far-right trends and structures was "absolutely necessary."

ipj/rt (KNA, epd, dpa)