 Germany: Drunk driver plows into Christmas market stand | News | DW | 14.12.2019

News

Germany: Drunk driver plows into Christmas market stand

Police said the man appeared to have had "a little too much mulled wine" before he crashed into a stall, injuring a worker. But the collision didn't deter him from the festivities for long.

Two policemen walking through a Christmas market

A 54-year-old driver who rammed into a Christmas market booth in the town of Heubach while drunk is facing a hefty fine, police said Saturday.  

Officers said the man appeared to have overindulged in the hot spiced wine traditionally served at Germany's Christmas markets.

He had been attempting to exit a car park in the southern town on Friday night when he crashed into one of the stands, causing more than €4,000 ($4,450) in damage. But instead of extracting his car right away, he went back to the market to order another glass of wine, a police statement said. The man moved the vehicle later as police arrived at the scene.

Read moreDrunken raccoon staggers through German Christmas market, passes out

A 55-year-old man working at the stall suffered minor injuries, the statement said.

Police said the driver had provided them with a blood sample and would be fined.

Authorities in Germany boosted security measures at Christmas markets and other public gatherings after 2016, when a truck plowed into a market at Berlin's Breitscheidplatz, killing 12 people. Many markets now have cement bollards and car barriers to block vehicle access.

  • A Santa Claus light installation at Kurfürstendamm in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Gora)

    Berlin shines at Christmas time

    Ho ho ho on Kurfürstendamm

    A glowing Santa Claus waves to passers-by on Kurfürstendamm (Ku’damm for short), the prominent shopping street in the west of Berlin. He is in good company, too: Nutcrackers, reindeer, snowmen and other figures adorn the central strip of the boulevard.

  • Holiday lights shine on Berlin's Kurfürstendamm as car traffic drives by (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Gora)

    Berlin shines at Christmas time

    Radiant boulevard

    Around 600 illuminated trees flank the four-kilometer-long (2.5-mile-long) Ku'damm. Each tree requires between 200 and 300 meters (656–984 feet) of holiday lights. In the midst of this sea of lights, Christmas shopping is as fun as ever.

  • The Christmas market at Gendarmenmarkt from above (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    Berlin shines at Christmas time

    Festive stalls at Gendarmenmarkt

    For many visitors to Berlin, this is the capital's most romantic Christmas market. The impressive facades of the Konzerthaus, French and German Cathedrals form the atmospheric setting for the Christmas market at Gendarmenmarkt. The various tents and stalls offer a wide range of high-quality handicrafts.

  • Deutschland Weihnachtsmärkte in Berlin, am Roten Rathaus (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    Berlin shines at Christmas time

    Ice skating fun at the Rotes Rathaus

    The Neptune Fountain shines in red and blue light. On an ice rink, visitors take their laps around the mythological god of the sea. This is the center of the Christmas market at Berlin's "Rotes Rathaus" or Red Town Hall. Visitors have the best view of the hustle and bustle from the 50-meter-high Ferris wheel.

  • The festively illuminated greenhouses and trees at Berlin's Christmas Garden, Botanical Garden (picture-alliance/Geisler-Fotopress/T. Bartilla)

    Berlin shines at Christmas time

    Journey through the Christmas Garden

    Berlin's Botanical Garden also lights up in the Christmas season. For the fourth year running, the Christmas Garden enchants visitors during the Advent season. Under the theme "The magical journey begins at dusk" it takes visitors through the illuminated circular path past more than 30 light installations. In the background: the festively illuminated greenhouses.

  • Premiere 'Weihnachten im Tierpark' in Berlin, a lit-up sleigh and reindeer (picture-alliance/Geisler/T. Bartilla)

    Berlin shines at Christmas time

    Christmas splendour at the zoo

    New this year: an enchanting winter world at the Tierpark zoo in Friedrichsfelde. For the first time, visitors can take an evening stroll through the festively lit gardens and glide through the evening on an ice skating rink.

  • A Pegasus-themed light installation in the Sony Center(DW/L. Jordan)

    Berlin shines at Christmas time

    Mythical creatures in the Sony Center

    Sapphire blue and gleaming gold — every year the light installations at Potsdamer Platz's Sony Center are an eye-catcher. In the surrounding restaurants you can enjoy the view of Pegasus and the other mythical creatures while taking a break from the city action.

  • A brightly lit Christmas tree in the middle of Marlene-Dietrich-Platz, surrounded by an ice rink and stalls, Berlin(DW/L. Jordan)

    Berlin shines at Christmas time

    O Tannenbaum, O Christmas tree

    Perhaps the most beautiful Christmas tree in Berlin is at Marlene-Dietrich-Platz. It weighs 5,000 kilograms (5.5 US tons) is 20 meters high (65.6 feet) and decorated with 9,000 baubles and 150,000 LED lights. Since it's an artificial tree, it can be reused each holiday season. For years, it has been the glittering finale to the Christmas market along Alte Potsdamer Strasse.

    Author: Lisa Marie Jordan


DW recommends

A Christmas market like no other

The Christmas market at Berlin's Breitscheidplatz is centrally located next to the Memorial Church, in the middle of shopping avenues. Three years ago it acquired sad notoriety when it became the target of an attack. (11.12.2019)  

Germany on edge after truck plows into Berlin Christmas market, killing 12

At least 12 people have been killed and dozens injured after a truck rammed into a Berlin Christmas market. Authorities are investigating the incident as a possible terrorist attack. (20.12.2016)  

Man killed by roller coaster car at Berlin Christmas market

A busy Christmas market in the German capital has been cleared out after a man was crushed by a roller coaster carriage. Police are investigating the cause of the accident. (24.11.2019)  

Drunken raccoon staggers through German Christmas market, passes out

The tipsy raccoon apparently couldn't hold back from having a good time at Erfurt's Christmas market. However, the furry creature's daytime drinking binge ended in grisly fashion. (08.12.2019)  

Berlin shines at Christmas time

When the holiday lights are lit, Berlin sparkles with a festive glow. Bright boulevards, romantic Christmas markets and decorated squares — this is how the German capital celebrates the Advent season. (09.12.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

10 traditional ingredients for a very German Christmas  

