Germany: Drunk driver plows into Christmas market stand

A 54-year-old driver who rammed into a Christmas market booth in the town of Heubach while drunk is facing a hefty fine, police said Saturday.

Officers said the man appeared to have overindulged in the hot spiced wine traditionally served at Germany's Christmas markets.

He had been attempting to exit a car park in the southern town on Friday night when he crashed into one of the stands, causing more than €4,000 ($4,450) in damage. But instead of extracting his car right away, he went back to the market to order another glass of wine, a police statement said. The man moved the vehicle later as police arrived at the scene.

A 55-year-old man working at the stall suffered minor injuries, the statement said.

Police said the driver had provided them with a blood sample and would be fined.

Authorities in Germany boosted security measures at Christmas markets and other public gatherings after 2016, when a truck plowed into a market at Berlin's Breitscheidplatz, killing 12 people. Many markets now have cement bollards and car barriers to block vehicle access.

