Germany: Driving license fraudster sentenced to more than 4 years in prison

Rolf Herbrechtsmeier, 52, was convicted of fraud on 37 counts and attempted fraud on nine counts by the district court. A further charge of tax evasion was dropped.

The man's wife, 44, was given an 18-month suspended sentence for her role in the scheme.

State prosecutors say Herbrechtsmeier assisted thousands of drivers who had lost their license in Germany by helping them acquire a new one in another EU country.

However, several of his customers never received their new documents, despite paying, the 188-page indictment that included more than 1,000 witnesses said.

Herbrechtsmeier, whose defense team had been seeking an acquittal, told the court some 100 kilometers (62 miles) west-southwest of Hanover that he plans to appeal.

jsi/msh (dpa)

