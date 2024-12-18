Germany: Dresden opera visitors fall sick

Several concertgoers fell sick at the end of a performance at the historic Semperoper, as did the paramedics who treated them. Local police are investigating but say the causes remain unclear.

Several opera house visitors in the eastern German city of Dresden had to be treated for nausea and dizziness on Tuesday evening, the cause of which still remained unclear on Wednesday morning.

Three women, aged 62, 66, and 68, said they felt unwell at the end of a concert at the famous Semperoper in the regional Saxony state capital.

Four paramedics who treated the women then also suffered similar symptoms, prompting specialist fire brigade services to be alerted.

What caused the illness?

Air quality tests revealed no measurable quantities of toxic material and oxygen levels were also found to be normal.

Of the seven victims, two were taken to hospital, while local police have opened an investigation into grievous bodily harm.

Opera house visitors and employees were on Wednesday being questioned, but the causes remained unclear.

The concert at the historic Semperoper had featured the Saxon State Orchestra, conducted by Philippe Herreweghe, performing works by Joseph Haydn and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

