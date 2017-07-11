Germany: Dresden knife attack suspect arrested

German investigators said on Wednesday they had arrested a 20-year-old Syrian man suspected of stabbing two tourists in Dresden earlier this month, with one man later dying of his injuries.

The man was arrested on Tuesday evening, police and prosecutors in the eastern city said. They said the suspect came to authorities' attention as a result of examining evidence at the crime scene.

According to the Bild newspaper, that evidence was DNA traces found on the attack weapon, which police discovered not far from the scene of the October 4 crime. The paper said the suspect's DNA was already recorded in police databases and cited a prosecutor as saying that the man already had a police record.

Fatal attack

The suspect was arrested close to the attack scene, the paper said, adding that he had been in Germany since 2015.

The two victims, both from the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, were visiting Dresden together. One 55-year-old man died of his injuries in hospital, while a 53-year-old survived despite having been badly wounded.

Investigators are yet to name a suspected motive for the attack.