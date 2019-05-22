 Germany: Dozens of raids over online hate speech | News | DW | 06.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Dozens of raids over online hate speech

Police have said they carried out searches in 13 federal states over crimes like incitement and the use of banned symbols. Authorities have struggled to enforce Germany's strict hate speech laws on social media.

A finger typing on a laptop computer (picture-alliance/dpa/empics/D. Lipinski)

Police in Germany launched dozens of raids across the country on Thursday as part of a crackdown on incitement crimes being spread on the internet. The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) has said it searched residences in 13 federal states as part of a coordinated operation.

One of the largest operations took place in the western city of Koblenz, where the apartments of 12 suspects were searched in connection to two right-wing extremist Facebook groups. The 12 suspects were between the ages of 45 and 68, and were believed to be responsible for the groups called "The Patriots," and "Our Germany is patriotic and free."

Between December 2017 and April 2018, several violations of Germany's hate speech laws were reported, including a comment that migrant family reunification applicants should "all be gassed."

The suspects are also believed to have openly called for members to commit crimes, inciting racial and religious hatred, and the use of banned symbols — the use of Nazi-associated imagery is illegal in Germany.

The BKA said one of the administrators of the Facebook groups was also a leading member of a local chapter of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD)party.

Germany has been struggling to enforce its strict hate speech laws when it comes to comments made online and the lack of concern most social media platforms have exhibited towards reigning in racist and hateful content has left authorities and politicians searching for ways to get hateful speech offline.

However, police vigilance appears to be paying off. In 2017, authorities throughout Germany logged 2,270 cases of possibly illegal hate speech on the internet. In 2018, that number had 1472.

According to the BKA, three out of four hate posts in Germany are made by right-wing extremists.

es/sms (dpa, AFP)

At 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of news and features. You can sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

'Vast' far-right disinformation networks discovered in EU

Millions of Europeans are being exposed to far-right propaganda on Facebook ahead of the EU elections, a report by the Avaaz NGO shows. The activists say their research prompted an "unprecedented" cleanup by Facebook. (22.05.2019)  

AfD tries to redefine German hate speech laws

Germany's AfD believes the country's hate speech laws should expressly encompass hate speech against Germans. The far-right party has presented a new bill to parliament that was defeated by other parties. (27.04.2018)  

Facebook usage fueled anti-refugee attacks in Germany, research suggests

A study by two German researchers at the University of Warwick suggest that there is a correlation between social media usage and hate crimes. DW interviews one of the authors of the study. (22.08.2018)  

German President Steinmeier calls out 'toxic' social media debates

At the re:publica digital conference in Berlin, German President Frank Walter Steinmeier called out social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for political debates that "so often tend to be toxic." (06.05.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Symbolbild Facebbok vs Datenschutz Risse im Straßenbelag mit erodiertem Facebook Logo

'Vast' far-right disinformation networks discovered in EU 22.05.2019

Millions of Europeans are being exposed to far-right propaganda on Facebook ahead of the EU elections, a report by the Avaaz NGO shows. The activists say their research prompted an "unprecedented" cleanup by Facebook.

Symbolbild - Twitter Logo auf Handydisplay

Twitter suspends Jewish newspaper, SPD politician for anti-AfD tweets 13.05.2019

Twitter temporarily blocked accounts of a Jewish paper and a Berlin politician for allegedly publishing election misinformation. Both offending tweets had to do with criticism of the far-right AfD party.

USA Facebook-Zentrale in Menlo Park, Kalifornien | war room 2018

EU hails social media crackdown on hate speech 04.02.2019

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have streamlined their ability to respond and remove hate speech content on their platforms, according to EU officials. But some see the crackdown as an attempt at online censorship.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  