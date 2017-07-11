 Germany distributes COVID-19 vaccine to states ahead of rollout | News | DW | 26.12.2020

News

Germany distributes COVID-19 vaccine to states ahead of rollout

Doses of the coronavirus vaccine from the German firm BioNTech and its US partner Pfizer are being delivered to Germany's 16 states. The country is set to kick off a large-scale vaccination program on Sunday.

Initially, tens of thousands of coronavirus vaccine doses are set to arrive in Germany's 16 states



The first doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccine are to arrive in Germany's 16 states on Saturday, the DPA news agency reported, a day before the country begins a large-scale immunization program.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn is expected to deliver a briefing about the nation's vaccination plan during a press conference at 11:00 a.m. local time (1000 UTC). 

Initially, tens of thousands of doses are set to be delivered from BioNTech, a Mainz-based pharmaceutical firm, to 27 locations nationwide.

The doses will then be distributed to vaccine centers and mobile teams, which will begin the first vaccinations on Sunday.

The vaccine doses, which are filled in small vials, will be delivered in two special thermal boxes. The vaccine needs to be kept at a temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit).

BioNTech developed one of the first coronavirus vaccines with US-based firm Pfizer. The European Union, which approved the vaccine earlier this week, has secured more than 300 million vaccine doses from the two companies.

Watch video 02:01

German president: The virus 'draws us closer together'

Who will receive the vaccine first?

The vaccine will be made available to German residents aged over 80 first, as well as caregivers and hospital staff at particular risk. 

Between 11 to 12 million doses of the vaccine are expected to be available by March. That would be enough to vaccinate 5.5 to 6 million people since the vaccine needs to be administered twice.

Spahn hopes to be able to make coronavirus vaccinations available to all residents by the summer, though other preparations need to be approved for that to happen.

Almost two-thirds of Germans have shown a willingness to get vaccinated against the disease, according to a YouGov poll published on Friday.

Will the vaccine program make a difference?

Germany's Association of Cities has tried to dampened expectations that the vaccine will be a silver bullet.

"It's a start, but the dangerous coronavirus scare is not over yet," the association's president Burkhard Jung told the Funke media group.

Professor Helmut Fickenscher, an infectious disease physician in the northern city of Kiel, told the German news agency DPA that the vaccination program "will not affect [Germany's] epidemic for the time being."

"This is because we simply have far too many people to vaccinate and will not have enough vaccine available for quite some time," he said. 

Watch video 28:35

COVID Complications - Life After the Virus

What is Germany's COVID-19 situation?

Like much of the rest of the world, Germany is in the midst of a second wave of the pandemic that began in October.

The Christmas holiday did not temper the spread, with the Robert Koch Institute, the country's health authority, reporting 14,455 new cases over the past 24 hours.

Germany is 11 days into a strict lockdown that will last until at least January 10. 

The country has recorded 1.6 million cases and nearly 30,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

dv/mm (AFP, dpa)

