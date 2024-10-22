Germany detects first mpox variant Ib case

An infection with the new mpox variant Ib has been detected for the first time in Germany. The strain has been spreading in several African countries for months.

Germany's disease control agency the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Tuesday that an mpox infection that occurred abroad had been detected in the country.

The RKI said that, despite the detection, the RKI "still does not believe there is an increased risk" to the wider population.

"Close physical contact is required" for mpox to be transmitted" the agency stressed. The RKI did not provide any further details on when and in whom the first infection occurred.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years in August.

That came after an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo that spread to neighboring countries.

According to the WHO, clade Ib is more contagious and more dangerous than previous mpox variants that have occured in Germany.

