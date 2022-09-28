Deodorant tied to explosion in German restroom

The explosion rocked a building in the eastern city of Halle and triggered evacuations Tuesday evening. Police say three individuals were hospitalized with serious injuries.

An explosion in a public restroom in the eastern German city of Halle may have been triggered by igniting deodorant spray bottles, police said Wednesday.

After police found several bottles of deodorant spray at the scene, a spokesperson said: "There is a suspicion that these are tied to the incident."

Specialists from the city of Magdeburg were on the ground Wednesday to assist Halle police in the investigation.

The explosion seriously injured three people late Tuesday: two girls aged 12 and 13 and a woman aged 51.

Witness to Halle explosion: 'The walls were really shaking'

The area immediately surrounding the restrooms in Halle's late-Renaissance Market Palace, a patrician home in the historic city center, was rocked by the blast, which occurred at about 6 p.m local time.

A woman employed at a nail salon next door reported hearing a loud explosion, saying: "The walls were really shaking."

The sight of the building's rear exterior wall gives evidence of the power of the explosion. The roof above it was torn off its anchors and the wall itself was cleaved away from the rest of the building, though remains standing.

Following the blast, police evacuated buildings within a 100-meter (330-foot) radius, halted all traffic and searched the area for gas leaks.

After firefighters, emergency services and police finished their work, they lifted the evacuation and traffic was allowed to resume.

Halle police: 'A tragic accident'

In the end, police characterized the incident as "a tragic accident."

Damage from the explosion caused extensive damage to the rear facade of the building Image: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa/picture alliance

On Wednesday, businesses near the scene also resumed normal operations. The public restrooms, however, remain closed.

No financial estimate was given for the damage.

Nor was further information given on the state of the three individuals who were hospitalized.

js/wd (AFP, dpa)

