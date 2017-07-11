Germany, Denmark pounded by intense wind storm

An intense storm hit Germany and Denmark on Saturday, with emergency services responding to numerous fallen trees due to high winds.

The storm system, which is known as Nadia in Germany and Malik in other countries, is expected to escalate in the evening.

The German Meteorological Service (DWD) has warned that hurricane-level winds could impact the German coast and northeastern parts of the country.

Winds are expected to intensify as the evening progresses, reaching speeds of up to 110 kilometers (68 miles) per hour, officials said.

German authorities are also warning of a storm surge in the major city of Hamburg, where the Elbe River extends to the North Sea.

Flood warnings have also been broadcast in parts of the northern German states of Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Fallen trees disrupt train service in Schleswig-Holstein

The storm has reportedly disrupted train services in Schleswig-Holstein due to fallen trees, according to German railway company Deutsche Bahn.

In the northern German city of Bremen, a fire department spokesperson said his personnel were out on nine separate calls to deal with fallen trees in the area, although no injuries were reported.

The storm is expected to peak late Saturday and early Sunday, according to the DWD. Storm conditions will likely weaken from Sunday morning onward.

How is Denmark responding ahead of the storm?

Preparations are also underway in Denmark in anticipation of the storm.

In the town of Frederikssund, around 20 people in need of daily care were taken to safer locations as a precautionary measure due to flooding concerns.

Danish news agency Ritzau reported that 10,000 rescue workers are on standby across the country.

Storm kills two in UK

The storm is also hitting Scotland's eastern coast with speeds of up to 140 kilometers per hour. Police said a woman in the Scottish city of Aberdeen died after being hit by a tree amid high winds.

A nine-year-old boy was also killed by fallen tree in Winnothdale in central England.

In addition, 60,000 homes across England were without electricity after power lines were cut.

German news agency DPA contributed to this report