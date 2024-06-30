Germany-Denmark: Man detained after climbing to stadium roof

A 21-year-old was spotted on the rafters below the roof of the Dortmund stadium while Germany played Denmark and detained mid-game. The man later told police he simply wanted to take "good photos" of the match.

German police deployed special forces and a helicopter after a masked man with a large rucksack was spotted climbing on the rafters near the stadium's roof during the football game between Germany and Denmark on Saturday evening.

Police initially said its officers were "currently nearing this person to initiate a conversation and provide a secure transport from the roof." Drones were also deployed to ensure "uninterrupted" monitoring of the man.

However, tensions deescalated quickly as the man followed police instructions and returned to a footbridge below. German public broadcaster WDR published footage of two men, believed to be police officers, approaching him and taking his backpack.

"No danger to other people was present at any time," the police said in a subsequent statement.

The rucksack was found to contain his camera gear.

History of climbing tall buildings

He was identified as a 21-year-old from the northwestern town of Osnabrück.

The man apparently told the police he simply wanted to take "good photos" of the match. They said he had a history of climbing high buildings to take photos — police believe he was involved in two similar incidents in 2022 and earlier in 2024.

The authorities rejected any political motivation for the Dortmund incident. However, the man might still face charges for disturbing the peace.

Lax security during Euro 2024?

The captains of both Germany and Denmark were informed that someone was on the roof before the beginning of the second half-time. Despite the situation being resolved peacefully, the presence of the would-be photographer has brought attention to possible threats posed by rogue individuals to players and the fans during the ongoing European Championship.

The tournament has already seen at least two violent incidents, including a deadly stabbing on the opening day and an altercation that left three people injured in Stuttgart. Chancellor Olaf Scholz had been visiting security teams and praising their work ahead of Saturday's game.

Following the Dortmund game, German police said they were consulting with UEFA over the apparent security breach, but emphasized that the football federation used its own security personnel inside and around the stadium.

The game ended with Germany winning against Denmark 2-0 and progressing to the quarter finals.

dj/msh (AFP, SID, dpa)