 Germany denies it will ban Hezbollah in its entirety | News | DW | 28.11.2019

News

Germany denies it will ban Hezbollah in its entirety

The German Interior Ministry has refuted reports that it plans to ban the Lebanese militant group. The US has recently put pressure on Europe to ban the whole group, not just its military arm.

Car decorated with Lebanese, Hezbollah flags (Reuters/A. Taher)

An Interior Ministry spokesman has denied that an outright ban of Hezbollah by Germany was on the cards. Steve Alter clarified on Twitter that reports about a so-called "ban on activities" of Hezbollah — which is a less stringent legal measure — "cannot be confirmed."

Earlier, Der Spiegelmagazine had reported that Germany's Interior, Justice and Foreign Ministries had agreed to move towards outlawing Iran-backed Hezbollah.

It said that the decision was to be announced at the German interior ministers' meeting next week.

The news agency dpa had also reported that Germany was close to announcing a ban on the group's activities, a move that would allow banning certain activities or people, but would not constitute an outright ban.

Reuters news agency merely reported that Germany's attorney general had been given full power of attorney to investigate Hezbollah's activities in September.

The reports came barely two months after US ambassador Richard Grenell renewed pressure on Germany to ban the Lebanese-based organization, which the US has classified as a terrorist organization.

EU split on Hezbollah

Most European Union states, including Germany, so far only consider Hezbollah's military arm as a terrorist group. EU efforts to ban the group have been held up primarily by France, with its government arguing that distinguishing between its political and military arms helps foster dialogue Hezbollah and, ultimately, prompt it to alter its policies.

Israel, the US, the UK, the Netherlands and the Arab League are some of the countries or entities that classify the entire group as a terrorist organization.

Read more: Lebanon: Unrest continues for second night, including gunfire

Hezbollah is a Shiite Islamist party and paramilitary organization operating in Lebanon and supported by Iran. It has had a presence in the country's parliament since 1992 and its military wing is said to be more powerful than Lebanon's armed forces.

It is responsible for frequent attacks on Israel and denies the Jewish state's right to exist.

The German government has so far argued that recognizing Hezbollah as a legitimate part of Lebanon's government is necessary for political engagement with the Middle Eastern country.

  • Libanon Beirut Sheik Hassan Nasrallah (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Rise of Hezbollah

    Hezbollah, or Party of God, was conceived by Muslim clerics in the 1980s in response to the Israeli invasion of South Lebanon in 1982. The Shiite group has a political and military wing.

  • Libanon Hisbollah Kämpfer (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Zaatari)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    National support against Israel

    Hezbollah emerged in the 1980s as an amalgamation of Shiite militias and played a major role in the Lebanese civil war. It used guerrilla warfare to drive Israeli forces out of South Lebanon — Israel withdrew in 2000. Israel and Hezbollah fought another war in 2006. Its defense of Lebanon against Israel had won it cross-sectarian support and acceptance in Lebanese society.

  • Syrien Hezbollah und syrische Flaggen in Qalamoun (Reuters/O. Sanadiki)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Backed by Iran

    Since its creation, Hezbollah has received military, financial and political support from Iran and Syria. Today, Hezbollah's military wing is more powerful than Lebanon's own army and has become a major regional paramilitary force.

  • Hassan Nassrallah (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Political apparatus

    Hezbollah turned its focus to politics following the end of Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war. It represents a large section of the Lebanese Shiite population and is allied with other sectarian groups, including Christians. Their political development has mostly come under Hassan Nasrallah (pictured), who became the group's leader in 1992.

  • Libanon 15. Jahrestag Abzug Israel Hisbollah Kämpfer Waffen (picture-alliance/AA)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Armed wing

    Unlike other parties in Lebanon's multi-sided 1975-1990 civil war, Hezbollah did not disband its armed wing. Some Lebanese political groups, such as Prime Minister Saad Hariri's Future Movement, want Hezbollah to put down its arms. Hezbollah argues its militant wing is necessary to defend against Israel and other external threats.

  • Syrien Schiitische Gruppen (picture-alliance/Pacific Press/I. Press)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Terror group?

    A number of countries and bodies, including the United States, Israel, Canada and the Arab League, consider Hezbollah a terrorist organization. However, Australia and most of the European Union differentiate between its legitimate political activities and its militant wing.

  • IS Abzug aus dem Libanon Vormarsch der Hisbollah Kämpfer aus Syrien (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Syrian Central Military Media)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Hezbollah enters Syria's civil war

    Hezbollah has been one of the main backers of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the country's civil war. Its entrance into the war helped save Assad, one of its chief patrons; secured weapons supply routes from Syria and formed a buffer zone around Lebanon against Sunni militant groups it feared would take over Syria. As a result it has won considerable support from Shiite communities in Lebanon.

  • Syrien Protest (dapd)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Sectarianism

    Lebanon has long been at the center of regional power struggles, particularly between Saudi Arabia and Iran. However, Hezbollah's military and political ascendancy, as well as its intervention in Syria, have also helped stoke Sunni-Shiite sectarian tensions in Lebanon and across the region.

  • Israel Fahne vor Zaun (Getty Images/C. Furlong)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Renewed conflict with Israel?

    Iran and Hezbollah have increased their political and military strength through the war in Syria. Israel views this as a threat and has carried out dozens of airstrikes on Iran/Hezbollah targets in Syria. Israel has vowed to not let Iran and Hezbollah create a permanent presence in Syria. There is growing concern of another war between Hezbollah and Israel that could draw in Iran.

    Author: Chase Winter


