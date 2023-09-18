Germany defends ambassador amid reports of Israeli complaint

According to media reports, Israel complained about the presence of German Ambassador Steffen Seibert at a meeting in Israel's Supreme Court. However, the German Foreign Ministry denies it received the complaint.

The German Foreign Ministry denied on Monday that Israel had lodged an official complaint in Berlin against the German ambassador to the country.

According to Israeli media reports, Israel considered it as interference in internal affairs when German Ambassador Steffen Seibert attended a Supreme Court session in Jerusalem as a spectator last Tuesday.

The complaint from Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen was reportedly conveyed through the Israeli ambassador in Berlin, Ron Prosor. A reporter from the Israeli television station Channel 13 wrote about the incident on the social media platform X.

Israel Supreme Court hears judicial reform challenge To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

German Foreign Ministry defends Seibert

However, a German Foreign Ministry spokesman told DW on Monday that the ministry had not yet received any official complaints from Israel regarding Seibert's presence at Israel's Supreme Court.

The ministry also defended Seibert against criticism from Israel. "Following relevant political procedures, especially when they are public, is a completely normal part of the work of every diplomat," a spokesman said in response to a DW query.

He added that Seibert attending such an event was "a quite excellent example of common diplomatic practice."

Why did Seibert visit Supreme Court?

Israel's Supreme Court had dealt with a highly controversial judicial shake-up by the right-wing religious government in a historic court hearing on Tuesday. For the first time in the country's history, all 15 judges came together to deliberate on eight petitions against an amendment to the Basic Law that had been passed.

Seibert, who attended the session as a spectator, posted on X that the Israeli Supreme Court was "the place to be this morning." At the end of the nearly 14-hour session, presiding judge Esther Chajut granted a period of 21 days to submit amendments.

In a video posted on X, Seibert said in Hebrew, "I think something important is happening here for Israeli democracy, and we, as friends of Israel, are also looking with a lot of interest towards the Supreme Court, and I wanted to see for myself."

dh/msh (AFP, dpa)