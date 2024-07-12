Germany decries Russian plot to assassinate Rheinmetall boss

German politicians have voiced horror over a report that Russia planned to murder a German arms company boss. US intelligence is said to have uncovered the plot against Rheinmetall chief Armin Papperger.

There was outrage from German politicians on Friday after US media reported that Russia plotted the murder of Rheinmetall chief executive Armin Papperger.

German authorities were said to have found out about the plan only after they were alerted by the United States' Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

How has Germany responded?

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declined to comment when asked about the reported plot during a press conference at the NATO summit in Washington.

However, other German politicians expressed shock at the reports from US broadcaster CNN and The New York Times on Thursday.

The German parliament's Defense Committee chairman, Marcus Faber, was among the first to express his disdain.

"It shows once again that Russia is also bringing its war and terror to Europe," Faber told Germany's Bild tabloid. "The Putin regime is now also seeking the lives of German citizens."

Meanwhile, the chairman of Bundestag's foreign affairs committee, Michael Roth, addressed the issue with the German mass-circulation newspaper Bild.

Roth said Russian President Vladimir Putin "isn't only waging a war of annihilation against Ukraine, but also against its supporters and our values."

CNN says Russia planned to kill German arms boss: DW's Simon Young To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Serap Güler, the conservative opposition Christian Democrats' defense policy expert, spoke to the same newspaper saying, "In my opinion, our response to this can only be increased support for Ukraine."

On the sidelines of the NATO summit, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Russia was waging a hybrid war of aggression in the West, without referring to any plot explicitly. She added that both individuals and companies had been attacked.

What do we know about the alleged plot?

US intelligence services are said to have uncovered plans to murder Papperger at the beginning of the year.

After German officials were told about the plan, the 61-year-old arms boss — who has openly criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine — was afforded special protection.

CNN reported that the foiled attempt against Papperger was part of a series of plots against leaders of weapons-making businesses throughout Europe that supply Ukraine with weapons.

Rheinmetall is among the largest European suppliers of armor technology and artillery shells for Ukraine.

It is among the largest manufacturers of artillery ammunition in the Western world.

The company opened a repair facility for armored personnel carriers in western Ukraine in June. It is also planning to produce new tanks.

rc/sms (dpa, AFP)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.