Germany: Deaths as maintenance carriage falls from radio mast

Police in the German state of Hesse on Tuesday confirmed three fatalities after a maintenance carriage fell from the side of a broadcasting mast.

The carriage was reported to have plummeted from a height of some 50 meters (165 feet). Officials said a health and safety investigation into the incident was underway.

Work was being carried out on the radio tower, in the Fulda Werra Uplands of North Hesse, which is used by regional broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk.

