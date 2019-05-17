 Germany: Deaths as maintenance carriage falls from radio mast | News | DW | 03.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Deaths as maintenance carriage falls from radio mast

German police say at least three people have died after a maintenance carriage fell from a broadcasting tower. An investigation has been launched into what happened.

The mast near Eschwege, Germany, where a maintenance carriage fell (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Zucchi)

Police in the German state of Hesse on Tuesday confirmed three fatalities after a maintenance carriage fell from the side of a broadcasting mast.

The carriage was reported to have plummeted from a height of some 50 meters (165 feet). Officials said a health and safety investigation into the incident was underway.

Work was being carried out on the radio tower, near the town of Eschwege in the Fulda Werra Uplands of North Hesse, which is used by regional broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk.

At the end of August, the broadcaster announced that a new antenna was being erected at site with the work continuing to the end of September. However, it was immediately unclear whether the accident was linked to the new construction.

The facility, some 30 kilometers southwest of the city of Kassel, was first set up in 1955 and is made up of several broadcast masts.

rc/ng (dpa, AFP)

Related content

Deutschland Bierdeckel mit Fragen zum Islam

Islam on beer mats angers Muslims in Germany 17.05.2019

Using coasters in pubs to improve understanding of the teachings of Islam in Germany is not going down well with some Muslim groups. They believe the connection between alcohol and the religion is unwise.

China Flug 3U8633 Notlandung

Chinese pilot sucked halfway out of airplane, 'hero' makes successful emergency landing 15.05.2018

"I saw that the co-pilot was already halfway out of the window," said the pilot who landed the airplane after a cockpit window shattered in mid-flight. The co-pilot suffered scratches and a sprained wrist.

Advertisement