Germany: Deadly explosion rips through residential building

At least 25 people have been injured and one was killed after an explosion at a residential building in the town of Blankenburg, local authorities told German media on Friday.

Police spokesman Uwe Becker said "we cannot discount that they may be more victims" at the scene in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt. There was no initial indication of what had caused the explosion in the town of 20,000 residents.

The incident took place just before 9 a.m. local time. Rescue services were at the location on Bertolt-Brecht Strasse as firefighters began evacuating the building and looking for more victims. A nearby kindergarten was also evacuated, and police said none of the children were hurt.

More to come...

es/rt (Reuters, dpa)

