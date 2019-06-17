 Germany: Dead baby found mummified in field | News | DW | 03.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Dead baby found mummified in field

The decomposed corpse of a newborn baby has been found in a field in northern Germany. The infant's mother has been arrested at the Wacken Open Air music festival as police investigate the cause of the infant's death.

Police in Schleswig-Holstein (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Heimken)

A dead baby was found in a field in Rieseby, a municipality in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein, local authorities said Friday.

Local residents discovered the infant partially mummified in a paddock on the outskirts of the village, according to the public prosecutor's office in the nearby city of Kiel.

The Kieler Nachrichten newspaper reported that the baby's body was already severely decomposed when it was found. Police estimate the child's birth to be mid-2018.

Autopsy underway

"This is a newborn whose death must have been a long time ago," chief prosecutor Axel Bieler was quoted by the Schleswig-Holsteiner Zeitungsverlag as saying.

Bieler said the homicide division had detained the baby's mother, a Rieseby resident in her mid-20s, early Friday morning at a music festival in nearby Wacken. The woman claimed she had a stillbirth and was later released after questioning.

However, authorities have opened a preliminary investigation into the baby's death. The autopsy of the infant's corpse had not been finished as of Friday afternoon, and official results aren't expected until Monday.

"The autopsy must show whether it was a stillbirth or whether the baby was still alive and then killed," Bieler said.

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Germany: Police find newborn baby in garbage

The child was close to death after being discovered wrapped in towels in a trash sack. Police said the mother had disposed of the newborn shortly after she gave birth to it on Friday. (17.06.2019)  

German mother convicted of killing two babies and hiding bodies in freezer

A woman who killed two of her newborn babies has received a nine-and-a-half year prison sentence. But this isn't the first time a German mother has killed her babies and hid their bodies in the house. (05.04.2018)  

Frankfurt train station shut after bank robbery

A bank robbery and a police chase caused officials to suspend operations at Frankfurt's central station, one of the busiest train hubs in Germany. Three suspects were arrested. (02.08.2019)  

Rabbi spat on and cursed at in Berlin

Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal said two men spat on him while he was walking home from the synagogue with his son. German police are investigating the incident as a religiously-motivated crime. (31.07.2019)  

How Wacken keeps renewing itself after 30 years

Wacken Open Air founder Thomas Jensen couldn't have imagined 30 years ago that his festival would turn into a heavy metal mecca. DW talked to him about bands from war-torn countries, new "Made in Wacken" fans, and more. (02.08.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Related content

Plastik Plastikmüll und Müllvermeidung

Germany: Police find newborn baby in garbage 17.06.2019

The child was close to death after being discovered wrapped in towels in a trash sack. Police said the mother had disposed of the newborn shortly after she gave birth to it on Friday.

Spanien 2018 | Ines Madrigal, Betroffen von Baby-Entführungen während Franco-Diktatur

Spanish Franco-era 'stolen babies' campaigner finds her family 12.07.2019

The woman who has led the campaign on behalf of hundreds given up for adoption during the Fascist dictatorship has found her biological mother gave her up for adoption voluntarily. She is continuing her legal battle.

Deutschland Wacken Festival 2018

Elderly men escape nursing home to go to Wacken metal festival 04.08.2018

A German nursing home alerted police after they noticed two men were missing. They were later found at 3 a.m. at the Wacken Open Air metal festival.

Advertisement