Germany: DAX index hits record high of 22,000 points

Germany's leading stock market index, the DAX, cracked the landmark figure of 22,000 points for the first time.

The Frankfurt-based index, which measures the overall performance of Germany's top 40 companies, increased by 0.4% on Tuesday to hit a record high of 22,003.91 points, before sinking again slightly.

The landmark comes less than a month after the DAX broke the 21,000-point mark for the first time on January 20, and just a few months after surpassing 19,000 for the first time back in September.

Experts put the increasing performance down to sinking interest rates, with investors seemingly not put off by the return of US President Donald Trump to the White House.

Gains remain concentrated among a few firms

Indeed, the latest peak comes despite fears of an escalating trade conflict after Trump announced tariffs of up to 25% on steel and aluminum imports.

So, there is caution as to whether or not the DAX can retain its record tempo.

"The markets are currently painting an extremely optimistic picture of a booming economy while interest rates simultaneously fall," Thomas Altmann, portfolio manager at investment management firm QC Partners, told Reuters.

"But given the high ratings, the situation on the stock market remains precarious."

Stock market analyst Andreas Lipkow told AFP news agency that only a few firms were behind the gain.

"Most industries and sectors cannot keep up. Only the shares of the few multinational corporations can benefit from the demand of investors," Lipkow said.

The majority of companies in the index were "still sluggish", he added.

Edited by: Wesley Rahn