 Germany: Dangerous criminals to be deported to Syria? | News | DW | 05.12.2019

News

Germany: Dangerous criminals to be deported to Syria?

The foreign ministry says risks are still too great to send migrants back to Syria. But Germany's state interior ministers say they have agreed to return felons convicted of serious crimes.

A man being deported

more to come..

München Proteste gegen Abschiebungen nach Afghanistan am Flughafen

Deported Afghans at risk of radicalization: study 26.11.2019

A new study concludes that Afghans deported from Germany and EU countries are at risk of death, economic hardship and radicalization. The government is seeking to streamline deportations in 2020.

Libanesisches Clan-Mitglied soll abgeschoben werden

Germany again deports Lebanese gang leader Ibrahim Miri 23.11.2019

Lebanese gangster Ibrahim Miri landed in Beirut on Saturday morning. The criminal mastermind was deported just months before, but he thwarted a travel ban and reappeared in Bremen, where he registered an asylum claim.

Syrien al-Hol camp IS-Angeghörige

Germany: Don't panic over 'Islamic State' returnees' arrival 14.11.2019

Berlin has tried to reassure the public that suspected German Islamic State supporters being deported from Turkey do not pose a security threat. Critics say the government should have brought them back sooner.

