Germany: Dangerous criminals to be deported to Syria?

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
The foreign ministry says risks are still too great to send migrants back to Syria. But Germany's state interior ministers say they have agreed to return felons convicted of serious crimes.
more to come..
A new study concludes that Afghans deported from Germany and EU countries are at risk of death, economic hardship and radicalization. The government is seeking to streamline deportations in 2020.
Lebanese gangster Ibrahim Miri landed in Beirut on Saturday morning. The criminal mastermind was deported just months before, but he thwarted a travel ban and reappeared in Bremen, where he registered an asylum claim.
Berlin has tried to reassure the public that suspected German Islamic State supporters being deported from Turkey do not pose a security threat. Critics say the government should have brought them back sooner.
© 2019 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version