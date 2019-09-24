 Germany: Daimler issues mass van recall over emission violations | News | DW | 11.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Daimler issues mass van recall over emission violations

The excessive emissions concern at least 260,000 Mercedes "Sprinter" vans. The Volkswagen "dieselgate" scandal first broke four years ago and has had ongoing repercussions for the industry ever since.

Mercedes-Benz-Sprinters in Germany

The German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) has ordered auto giant Daimler to recall several hundred thousand vehicles for breaking diesel emissions regulations, the car manufacturer said Friday.

Daimler, which makes Mercedes-Benz vehicles, said in a statement: "We estimate that the recall will concern a six-digit figure," in reference to the number of automobiles affected. The firm added it would "cooperate with the authorities."

Read more: Daimler faces fresh emissions scandal

The KBA has requested the return of Daimler vehicles on a number of occasions in recent years after discovering excessive emissions. However, Daimler has steadfastly pleaded its innocence in the so-called dieselgate scandal that arose in 2015, when Volkswagen admitted having installed illegal "defeat devices" in 11 million diesel vehicles across the globe.

The latest demand relates to at least 260,000 Mercedes-Benz "Sprinter" vans, the company confirmed, adding that all the offending vehicles had been made prior to June 2016.

The KBA opened an investigation, according to German media, suspecting Daimler of installing "illegal software" aimed at making the cars appear greener than they really were.

jsi/dr (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Trump delays tariff decision on European and Japanese autos for 6 months

The president had previously threatened to raise import tariffs on foreign cars as a matter of national security on May 18. It was announced that the decision over the hikes will be delayed for 180 days. (17.05.2019)  

VW scandal drags down Germany's brand

Much has been said about how the VW emissions scandal may affect the “Made in Germany” label. Now Brand Finance, an asset valuation consultancy, has put a number on the damage to Germany’s brand as a country. (12.10.2015)  

Daimler ordered to recall thousands of Mercedes in Germany over emissions cheating — report

The German auto giant has been ordered to recall an extra 60,000 Mercedes-Benz models built between 2012 and 2015, a German newspaper reports. The cars are believed to have been equipped with emissions-cheating software. (22.06.2019)  

Stuttgart prosecutors fine Daimler big for diesel emissions

Prosecutors are fining Daimler €870 million for neglecting its supervisory duties in connection with diesel emissions. Representatives of the German car giant say the company will not contest the order. (24.09.2019)  

Daimler in fresh profit warning over Dieselgate, faulty airbags

The Mercedes-Benz manufacturer has slashed its outlook for 2019 for the second time in weeks due to the emissions-cheating scandal. Slower growth in several auto markets also prompted the warning. (12.07.2019)  

As Dieselgate scandal widens, will Germany finally tackle transport emissions?

Facing their biggest scandal in recent history, German automakers are scrambling to save face. Environmentalists view their overtures with skepticism, but say recent developments point to a tipping point on the horizon. (19.04.2019)  

Daimler: New emissions cheating software discovered — report

An unknown "illegal defeat device" was found in one of the carmaker's Mercedes models, a German newspaper reports. The country's auto sector is struggling to restore its reputation following the Dieselgate scandal. (14.04.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

VW stands firm in German diesel case  

Related content

Symbolbild Dieselskandal

Stuttgart prosecutors fine Daimler big for diesel emissions 24.09.2019

Prosecutors are fining Daimler €870 million for neglecting its supervisory duties in connection with diesel emissions. Representatives of the German car giant say the company will not contest the order.

Braunschweig | Musterfeststellungsklage gegen VW

VW stands firm in German diesel case 30.09.2019

Four years after the diesel emissions scandal at Volkswagen, a lawsuit involving nearly half a million owners of diesel VW cars has begun. The company has already settled in the US, but is resisting a settlement with German customers.

USA Protest Volkswagen Dieselskandal

German class action lawsuit over VW emissions begins 30.09.2019

Four years after Volkswagen's Dieselgate scandal broke, more than 400,000 Germans are part of fresh legal action against the carmaker. But some lawyers warn against joining Germany's first-ever class action lawsuit.

Advertisement