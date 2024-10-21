Germany: Düsseldorf pizzeria offered cocaine as side dish

The restaurant's "pizza number 40" turned out dangerously addictive, and not only due to its taste. The owner of the restaurant was arrested, as well as fifteen others.

A pizzeria based in the city of Düsseldorf was caught delivering much more than baked dough with cheese on it.

According to German police, the restaurant used to deliver pizzas with a side dish of cocaine, listed in the menu as "pizza number 40."

"That was one of the best-selling pizzas," a German police officer said in a statement.

The 36-year-old restaurant operator was arrested, not before throwing a bag full of drugs out of the window as soon as police had rang his door. The bag "fell right into police's hands," the officer said.

The man had no criminal record.

Drug crackdown in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia

Two days after being arrested, the man was discharged and, according to police, he returned straight back to offering his popular pizza number 40 again, which helped in tracking other parts of the supply chain.

Three suspected suppliers and twelve other suspected were also arrested.

Police seized a total of 1.6 kilograms of cocaine, 400 grams of cannabis and €268,000 ($291,000) in cash.

Police in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia were operating against drug dealers in the state, including in the capital Düsseldorf. 150 officers took part.

This article used material from German news agency dpa.

Edited by: Wesley Dockery