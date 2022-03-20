Germany cuts most ties with Russian museums

Magnificent tattoos decorate the Siberian horseman's leathery skin. Even 2,300 years after his burial, the nomad's body, necklace and horse are in tact as they were preserved by permafrost.

The mummified rider was supposed to serve as the main attraction of the upcoming special exhibition "Chic! Tassel, Tissue & Tattoo," which opens on April 1 at the State Archaeological Museum in Chemnitz (SMAC) in the German state of Saxony.

But because of the war in Ukraine, the body cannot make its long-planned journey from Novosibirsk to Chemnitz. The mummy has no export permit, and there is no way to transfer loan fees to Russia because of the sanctions. "It's very, very unfortunate," says the exhibition's curator, Karina Iwe.

Chemnitz museum curator Karina Iwe

The exhibition aims to show that throughout the history of humanity, people have crafted ornaments to adorn their bodies — and for diverse reasons. Individuals displayed such adornments to "increase their attractiveness, display their power, conform to norms or indeed protest against them," said Iwe. The makes the tattooed rider a perfect exhibit for the show.

Iwe, who wrote her doctoral thesis on Siberian horseback nomads, is deeply upset by Russia's war against Ukraine. But while all official collaborations with Russian museums are currently on hold, the archaeologist does not want to completely lose contact with her colleagues in the Russian Federation.

Concerns for Russian colleagues

Along with her concern for Ukraine, Iwe is worried for her colleagues in Russia, especially those that were among the thousands of prominent academics and cultural workers who signed an open letter of protest against the war that was published online in Russian.

"On March 6, there were already 7,500 signatures, but on March 9 the site was suddenly offline," she explained, saying she is concerned for the fate of some signatories.

"Are they facing jail, fines, dismissal?" she asked.

But even those Russians who oppose the invasion are part of a blanket ban against local museums.

"As good as our cooperation was, we can't just go back to business as usual," said Hermann Parzinger, president of the Berlin-based Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, shortly after Russia's attack on Ukraine. Also an expert on Russia, Parzinger halted the foundation's future projects and plans with the country.

Projects on hold but 'we keep in touch'

One of the immediately affected Berlin exhibitions is a tribute to Heinrich Schliemann, the 19th-century German archaeologist and discoverer of Troy who was a Russian citizen and spent much of his life in Russia.

Titled "Schliemann's Worlds," the exhibition is due to open in May at the James Simon Gallery and adjoining Neues Museum in Berlin's Museum Island.

Heinrich Schliemann's quest to find Troy Millionaire with a love of antiquity Heinrich Schliemann, born in 1822 near the German city of Rostock, did not have a lucky start in life. Due to financial hardship, he broke off his studies as a young man and began a business apprenticeship. He quickly made a career using his skill and talent for languages. He built his fortune in Moscow, selling ammunition to the tsar's army. Then he began to educate himself and travel.

Heinrich Schliemann's quest to find Troy Love and war Schliemann married the 17-year-old Sophia in Greece in 1869. Here, she's seen wearing a head dress from the cache of gold known as Priam's Treasure, which Schliemann excavated from the Troy site in 1873 and smuggled back into Germany. After World War II, the artifact was moved to Russia, where it has been on display in the Pushkin Museum in Moscow since 1992.

Heinrich Schliemann's quest to find Troy Truth or fiction? The legend of Troy has inspired people for thousands of years. The epic poet Homer described the Trojan War in his "Iliad," which told the tale of the city's siege by the Greeks. They were only able to conquer Troy with deception, building a wooden horse in which they hid warriors. When the residents of Troy brought the gift horse into the city, they also brought the enemy into their midst.

Heinrich Schliemann's quest to find Troy Homer as a guide Using various clues in Homer's epic "Iliad" poem, Schliemann eventually found what he had been searching for hiding under a hill in Hisarlik, in what is now northwestern Turkey. The discovery was difficult to precisely map due to the long history of the city's settlement. But in 1872, Schliemann and his assistant Wilhelm Dörpfeld were finally certain: The walls they had unearthed belonged to Troy.

Heinrich Schliemann's quest to find Troy King Priam's Treasure On May 31, 1873, Schliemann believed he had found his ultimate prize: the palace of King Priam. He also discovered golden artifacts hidden under shards of broken pottery — this precious head dress among them. Later, however, it was determined that the relics came from a much earlier time.

Heinrich Schliemann's quest to find Troy Following the 'Iliad' Schliemann also hoped to uncover additional sites from early Greek history, other places featured in Homer's "Iliad." In 1874, at the age of 52, Schliemann traveled to the site of Mycenae, where he suspected he would find the grave of the legendary Greek leader Agamemnon. There, too, he made a sensational discovery.

Heinrich Schliemann's quest to find Troy Agamemnon's Mask? During his excavations in Mycenae, Schliemann discovered a grave with two skeletons. Obsessed with his idea to uncover traces of the Trojan War, he dubbed one of the death masks "Mask of Agamemnon." It later turned out not to belong to the famous ruler, but to a Mycenaean prince.

Heinrich Schliemann's quest to find Troy Archeological pioneer Despite being an archaeological pioneer, Schliemann was ridiculed by his German compatriots. In initial excavations, he destroyed important findings at the Troy site. Later, he began to examine the site more closely with meticulously planned trenches, discovering ceramics which he used as "index fossils." He also left behind an accurate record of all his discoveries. Author: Sabine Oelze / cmk



"A Schliemann exhibition without Russia is difficult," says Matthias Wemhoff, director of the Museum of Prehistory and Early History, the collection housed in the Neues Museum.

The exhibition will not be able to travel to Moscow's Pushkin Museum as planned either, Wemhoff said in a blog, adding that plans to pursue the debate on looted art with Russia are also halted.

A lot of trust was built between the German and Russian museums in recent years, says archaeologist Manfred Nawroth, a curator of the Schliemann exhibition. Now they are trying to "somehow save" the deep-rooted cooperation via phone calls, video conferences and emails.

"We keep in touch," Nawroth said, "but on a different basis."

Despite Germany's cultural policy to halt all projects with Russia, "it would be fatal to completely freeze cooperation now," said Nawroth. "I make a distinction between 'putting on ice' and 'freezing' — the former is temporary and of course we hope cooperation will continue again at some point."

Show promoting European dialogue interrupted

The war in Ukraine also ensured an early end to the "Diversity United," a contemporary art exhibition in Moscow's Tretyakov Gallery.

Political artworks at 'Diversity United' exhibition Sejla Kameric: 'Liberty' The ideal of Enlightenment is spelled out in bright white neon letters. They stand out against a bare wall and stone floor, reminiscent of the inner courtyard of a prison. The association feels strengthened by the spikes that are typically used as a bird deterrent on building ledges and commercial signage. Is it liberty's way of protecting itself or is the message turned into an empty phrase?

Political artworks at 'Diversity United' exhibition Ekaterina Muromtseva: 'Picket' Ekaterina Muromtseva is a Russian artist who lives and works in Moscow. Her posters are a testimony to the political unrest in her home country. Her larger-than-life, blood-red figures lead viewers to ask themselves whether they should remain distant observers of the protests or rather join in on them.

Political artworks at 'Diversity United' exhibition Mona Hatoum: 'Remains to Be Seen' The Lebanon-born artist Mona Hatoum often works with allegories. In this work, the remains of a building "hang by a thread," with the symmetrical arrangement of the ropes contrasting with the fragmented stones. The collapse is in constant suspension, while the remains can still be seen.

Political artworks at 'Diversity United' exhibition Anselm Kiefer: 'Winterreise' From a distance, it looks like a large-scale painting, but "Winterreise" (Winter Journey) is actually a stage installation. In this grim and warlike landscape, Anselm Kiefer refers to representatives of German Romanticism such as Madame de Staël or Robert Schubert on snow-covered signs, while the name of the Red Army Faction terrorist Ulrike Meinhof appears on a bed on wheels.

Political artworks at 'Diversity United' exhibition Olga Chernysheva: 'On the Sidelines' In the former Soviet Union, workers were sometimes paid in kind. These chandeliers were given to the employees of a factory where they were made, as a form of payment. But they ended up on the side of the road. Chernysheva's seemingly surrealistic works document the poetry of everyday life, while commenting on society.

Political artworks at 'Diversity United' exhibition Patricia Kaersenhout: 'Mea Culpa' In her work, Dutch artist Patricia Kaersenhout focuses on questions of power and guilt. In "Me Culpa" she depicts people in business suits on their hands and knees, crawling in penance as defined by a Christian tradition through which pilgrims demonstrated their devotion to God through physical suffering.

Political artworks at 'Diversity United' exhibition Monica Bonvicini: 'Light Me Black' The polarization of society can be observed around the world; too often, opinions on current issues seem to be divided into black and white categories. With this in mind, the Berlin-based artist Monica Bonvicini brings opposites together. The white neon tubes are dazzling, but can also be understood as a symbol of the Enlightenment. "Light Me Black" is a call to explore paradoxes and gray areas.

Political artworks at 'Diversity United' exhibition Lucy + Jorge Orta: 'Antarctic Village No borders' For artist duo Lucy + Jorge Orta, the polar continent around the South Pole embodies utopian ideals: Despite different political systems, the signatory states of the Antarctic Treaty have committed to peaceful coexistence, to collaboration on scientific projects and to the preservation of Antarctica's natural resources. The tents with different flags stand for a peaceful world without borders. Author: Matthias Beckonert



Themes such as tolerance, migration, freedom and democracy were the focus of the touring exhibition that was previously shown in Berlin.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier withdrew his patronage for the show organized by the Bonn Foundation for Art and Culture.

The "Diversity United" works have since been packed up and are on their way back to their loaners.

"Our intention to build bridges through art, despite all political difficulties, didn't work in this case," organizer Walter Smerling told DW.

In light of Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine, it's likely that international exhibitions of contemporary art will not be held in Russia for the foreseeable future, Smerling added.

Meanwhile, Karina Iwe from SMAC in Chemnitz remains in contact with some of her Russian colleagues. And thanks to their preliminary work, the tattooed Siberian rider might still be shown in Chemnitz after all, says Iwe — not the actual body, but at least a projection.

This article was originally written in German.