 Germany cracking down on armed far-right Reichsbürger | News | DW | 11.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany cracking down on armed far-right Reichsbürger

Germany's government has said it confiscated firearms from hundreds of members of the Reichsbürger scene. Authorities have identified some 2,000 more people who identify with Germany's most idiosyncratic far-right group.

A cache of weapons confiscated from members of the Reichsbürger scene (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Weihrauch)

The head of Germany's domestic security agency on Saturday hailed efforts to disarm members of the far-right Reichsbürger scene and other groups who reject the German state, but warned the group's threat level still remains critically high.

Hans-Georg Maassen, the president of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), Germany's domestic intelligence service, told the DPA news agency that the latest police crackdowns had seen the number of Reichsbürger with a firearms permit fall below the 1,000 mark.

A BfV spokesman confirmed the figures and Maassen's comments to DW.

Watch video 02:24
Now live
02:24 mins.

'Rejectionists' on the rise in Germany

"Successes are becoming apparent when it comes to revoking permits," Maassen said. "Nevertheless, we must keep a close eye on this movement."

The radical Reichsbürger movement ("Citizens of the Reich") subscribes to the idea that the 1937 borders of the German Empire still exist and that the modern-day Federal Republic is effectively a puppet state still occupied by the Allied powers.

Members refuse to recognize the German Basic Law, the government, police authorities and the courts, while some are also anti-Semitic.

According to the latest BfV estimates, 920 members of the far-right scene still own firearms, around 700 fewer than last year. However, that latest numbers show that up to 7 percent of suspected Reichsbürger still have a permit to own sporting or hunting rifles — far higher than the national average of 2 percent.

Read more: Germany's Reichsbürger movement out to 'delegitimize the state'

Reichsbürger numbers on the up

Despite the crackdown on armed members, official figures show the total number of Reichsbürger continues to rise, with authorities having identified around 18,400, suspected members, some 900 of whom are believed to be radical right-wing extremists.

However, Maassen stressed that the uptick in numbers also accounted for the authorities' efforts in identifying previously unknown members. "The rise in numbers in the past three months shows that our increased focus on the Reichsbürger scene is paying off," he said.

German security services have increased their monitoring of the far-right scene over the past two years following a spate of violent attacks on the public and police.

Read more: German police bust human trafficking ring linked to Reichsbürger scene

The movement gained significant traction after a member shot dead a policeman in Bavaria in October 2016.

A few months later, a member in the southwestern city of Trier shot a soft-air rifle in a public square and threatened several passers-by. Since then, several officers have been injured in police operations against members. The most recently, last month, saw several Reichsbürger clash with police after a protest in Erlenbach in the state of Baden-Württemberg, turned violent.

Several public sector workers across Germany have also been identified as members of the far-right group.

  • An edition of German police magazine headlined dealing with the Reichsbürger (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Lübke)

    The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

    What do Reichsbürger believe?

    Reichsbürger translates to "citizens of the Reich." What unites this loose movement is rejection of the modern Federal Republic of Germany. They believe the 1937 or 1871 borders of the German Empire still exist and today's country is an administrative construct still occupied by the Allied powers. Many subscribe to far-right or anti-Semitic ideologies. Their conspiracy theories have been debunked.

  • Police show weapons siezed in a raid on alleged Reichsbürger members (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Weihrauch)

    The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

    How much of a threat are they?

    The Reichsbürger scene is a disparate, leaderless movement totalling about 15,000 supporters, according to German intelligence officials. Of those, about 900 have been identified as far-right extremists and 1,000 have a license to own firearms. Authorities are concerned about some members' potential to become violent and have conducted several raids on Reichsbürger suspects to sieze weapons.

  • Adrian Ursache in a courtroom (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Schmidt)

    The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

    Who are its members? One was Mr. Germany

    Adrian Ursache, a 42-year-old former winner of the Mister Germany beauty pageant, is also a Reichsbürger member. He is currently facing trial for attempted murder after an August 2016 gun battle with police as they tried to evict him from his home. Typically, Reichsbürger refuse to recognize any state apparatus, printing their own passports and driving licenses.

  • Wolfgang P., shown with face blurred, is escorted by guards in a Nuremberg courtroom

    The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

    Jailed for murder

    The case of Wolfgang P., who in October 2017 was sentenced to life in prison for murdering a police officer, is seen as a turning point for how German authorities deal with the extremist group. P., an alleged Reichsbürger member, shot at officers who were raiding his home to confiscate weapons.

  • A police raid of Reichsbürger in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

    What are the authorities doing about it?

    German authorities have been accused of long underestimating the threat posed by the Reichsbürger. Since the murder of the police officer in Bavaria, law enforcement has been cracking down on them more vigorously. In the past year there have been several raids on Reichsbürger targets. Some German police and military forces have also probed whether they may have Reichsbürger among their own ranks.

    Author: Samantha Early



Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Report: Far-right Reichsbürger movement is growing, building army

German media have reported that the anti-government group has grown by 56 percent to 15,600 members. Security services are concerned that propaganda about a 'Reichsbürger army' will inspire attacks. (12.01.2018)  

Germany's Reichsbürger movement out to 'delegitimize the state'

Germany has seen a significant spike in supporters of the anti-state Reichsbürger movement. Dirk Wilking, of the Brandenburg Institute for Local Community Advice, spoke to DW about the group and what threat it poses. (08.05.2018)  

Far-right Reichsbürger movement much larger than initially estimated

The Reichsbürger scene could be much larger than first thought, according to German intelligence officials. Some 15,000 identify with the self-governing movement, around 1,000 of whom have a license to possess firearms. (12.10.2017)  

German police bust human trafficking ring linked to Reichsbürger scene

Three people have been arrested in northern Germany on suspicion of trafficking Moldovan nationals on fake Romanian passports. Evidence suggests the networks may have links to the far-right Reichsbürger scene. (08.05.2018)  

Extremist crimes in Germany down, number of fanatics up

Germany's domestic intelligence agency says criminal extremism has declined, but numbers of potential extremists have risen. The BfV's annual report noted a sharp increase in members of the radical Reichsbürger movement. (24.07.2018)  

What is behind the right-wing 'Reichsbürger' movement?

They are radical and violent. In recent years more and more people identifying themselves as Reichsbürger have drawn the attention of authorities. Who are they, and what kind of danger do they pose? (24.07.2018)  

German far-right: Hundreds of Reichsbürger, extremists lose weapons permits

As sympathisers reach out across social media and messaging services, the number of Reichsbürger supporters appears to have grown to 18,000. A number of them hold weapons but 450 have lost their permits. (22.05.2018)  

Far-right in Germany: Public sector workers identified as Reichsbürger

The radical "Reichsbürger" movement does not recognize modern-day Germany. Authorities have now identified four members of the far-right group employed by the state of Hesse, including one in the Culture Ministry. (09.03.2018)  

German far-right 'Reichsbürger' police murder trial begins

A conspiracy theorist who rejects the authority of the German state has gone on trial for murder in Nuremberg. The 49-year-old shot dead a police officer attempting to seize weapons he had illegally hoarded. (29.08.2017)  

The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

They reject the legitimacy of Germany's government. Some are prepared to use violence. Who are the Reichsbürger and what is Germany doing about them? (23.10.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

'Rejectionists' on the rise in Germany  

Related content

Deutschland Vorstellung des Verfassungsschutzberichtes 2017 Maaßen und Seehofer

Extremist crimes in Germany down, number of fanatics up 24.07.2018

Germany's domestic intelligence agency says criminal extremism has declined, but numbers of potential extremists have risen. The BfV's annual report noted a sharp increase in members of the radical Reichsbürger movement.

Reichsbürger Joachim Widera

What is behind the right-wing 'Reichsbürger' movement? 24.07.2018

They are radical and violent. In recent years more and more people identifying themselves as Reichsbürger have drawn the attention of authorities. Who are they, and what kind of danger do they pose?

Symbolbild Anwerbeversuche IS

Islamist children pose real 'threat' to Germany, spy chief warns 06.08.2018

Germany's domestic intelligence chief has warned that children growing up in Islamist families in Germany may pose a risk to society. Conservative politicians say authorities should be allowed to monitor kids under 14.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 