Germany: COVID test now required for all flight arrivals

Germany's new COVID test requirements for travelers flying into the country came into force on Tuesday.

The rules change comes as Germany is grappling with a third wave of infections and as thousands of German tourists have flown abroad for the Easter holidays.

What are the new rules?

Travelers will be required to take a COVID test before departure, regardless of the risk level in their country of origin.

Airlines will only be allowed to let passengers on board with proof of a negative COVID test.

The test must be taken no earlier than 48 hours before departure.

Travelers will have to pay for the tests themselves. PCR tests and approved rapid tests will be accepted.

Airline crews are exempt, as well as children under 6.

Those returning will be required to quarantine according to the local rules set out by Germany's 16 states.

The testing requirements will last until at least May 12 and could be extended.

Why were the travel rules changed?

The new testing rules went into effect shortly after midnight on Tuesday, after their implementation had been postponed to allow airlines and travelers more time to prepare.

Previously, only people returning from countries designated high risk were required to present a negative test before traveling to Germany.

The move to implement new travel rules comes as thousands of German vacationers flew to the Spanish island of Mallorca in recent days. The German government lifted its travel warning for the popular destination in mid-March after the incidence rate put it in the low-risk category.

Until now, those returning from low-risk areas weren't required to quarantine or get tested upon return.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Czech Republic A state of emergency is in place in the Czech Republic, which is battling the world’s worst surge in COVID-19 infections. The government is enforcing new lockdown measures that seek to confine people mostly to their home districts. Earlier it had sealed off three border areas and reinstated border controls. The wearing of FFP2 or surgical masks in public areas is mandatory throughout the country.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Poland Travellers from non-EU countries can only enter Poland for essential travel. The borders are open to travelers from the majority of EU member states. All arrivals to Poland must self-isolate for 10 days, with some exceptions related to work or residency in Poland. Due to high rates of infections Poland went into a three-week strict lockdown on March 20.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Finland A state of emergency remains in place across the country. The government has also extended the restrictions on entry into Finland until April 17. Stricter regulations for those entering Finland to take a coronavirus test at the border have also been prolonged. Bars and restaurants are expected to stay closed nationwide until April 18.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Sweden Travelers from most EU countries, and people travelling from non-EU countries who are exempted from the EU's entry ban, will have to show a negative COVID-19 test no older than 48 hours on arrival, or be turned away. These rules will apply until May 31. There is a ban on entry to Sweden from the UK, Denmark and Norway, apart from Swedish citizens and people who live or work in Sweden.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Denmark Denmark is extending the existing entry restrictions and travel ban until April 20. Only people with a valid reason and a negative coronavirus test, no more than 24 hours old, are allowed into the country. Border controls with Germany will also remain effective. Denmark has been under a partial lockdown since December, which includes the closure of bars and restaurants.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Switzerland Switzerland has prolonged internal border controls with all EU Schengen Area countries. Arrivals from "high risk" infection areas are required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. There's a ban on nonessential travel from the UK and South Africa. Shops, museums, and libraries reopened this month. Schools and many ski lifts are open, but restaurants and cultural venues remain closed.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Luxembourg Travelers from EU and Schengen Area countries can enter Luxembourg without the need to present a negative COVID-19 test unless they arrive by air; since January 29 a negative test must be shown at boarding. Nonessential travel from most third countries is banned until April 2. Non-essential shops are open, but bars and restaurants are closed in Luxembourg and there is a curfew from 11 p.m.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Norway Norway’s borders are closed to all but essential travel. A negative COVID-19 test result is required upon, entry while people from some countries have to take a test upon arrival. Everyone who does arrive in Norway has to register and quarantine for ten days. There are quarantine hotels at major entry points. Quarantine can be reduced to seven days subject to two negative tests after arrival.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Turkey All travelers aged 6 years and above will be required to show a negative PCR test result before they can enter Turkey and may be subject to health screening when they arrive. Turkey has currently banned flights from the UK due to the new COVID-19 variant. Shopping centers, markets, restaurants and hairdressers are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Croatia New measures temporarily restricting border crossing were introduced on November 30. However, some exemptions have been made. Croatia is following a traffic light system for travel restrictions and anybody coming from an EU country on the 'green list' can enter the country without any restrictions. That's providing they show no symptoms and haven’t been in close proximity to an infected person. Author: Susan Bonney-Cox



Are other travel measures on the horizon?

The German government is still reviewing whether it is possible to implement a temporary ban on foreign vacations all together.

A decision is expected to be made later this week.

What is the coronavirus situation in Germany?

Last week, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country's 16 state leaders agreed to extend the country's lockdown into April, but quickly reversed a decision to implement a 5-day hard lockdown over Easter.

Germany is currently battling a third wave of infections — driven primarily by the highly-contagious B117 coronavirus variant that was first discovered in Britain.

On Tuesday, the seven day incidence rate of new coronavirus infections continued to rise, up to 135 new infections per 100,000 residents. Officials agreed to implement stricter lockdown measures in areas where the rate surpasses the critical benchmark of 100, although implementation has been inconsistent.

rs/rt (dpa, AFP)