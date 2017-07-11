Germany: COVID incidence rate jumps to over 200 for first time

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
For the first time in the coronavirus pandemic, Germany's seven-day incidence rate rose to over 200. A wave of new infections is prompting calls for stricter curbs and the resumption of free COVID tests.
Germany logged a record incidence rate of 201.1 on Monday, according to the latest data released by the Robert Koch Institute of infectious diseases (RKI).
The seven-day incidence rate, which indicates the number of new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people, is now the highest it's been since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The previous record rate of 197.6 was set on December 22, 2020 — a time before vaccines were widely available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
jc/rs (dpa, AFP, Reuters)