 Germany: COVID incidence rate jumps to over 200 for first time | News | DW | 08.11.2021

News

Germany: COVID incidence rate jumps to over 200 for first time

For the first time in the coronavirus pandemic, Germany's seven-day incidence rate rose to over 200. A wave of new infections is prompting calls for stricter curbs and the resumption of free COVID tests.

A worker administers a COVID test at a drive-through testing site in Cologne, Germany

Germany logged a record incidence rate of 201.1 on Monday, according to the latest data released by the Robert Koch Institute of infectious diseases (RKI).

The seven-day incidence rate, which indicates the number of new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people, is now the highest it's been since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The previous record rate of 197.6 was set on December 22, 2020 — a time before vaccines were widely available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

jc/rs (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

