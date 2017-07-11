Germany: COVID demonstrations planned across country

Opponents of vaccinations and the German government's coronavirus policies were planning to hold demonstrations in several German cities on Saturday.

The largest protest was expected to be held in the northern port city of Hamburg, with around 8,000 registered attendees. Under the slogan "Hands off our children," they planned to march through the city center, police said.

Vaccinations for children are beginning in Germany, following recommendations made by the country's top vaccine body. However, parents are divided on the issue.

Anti-vaxxers are also up in arms over the possible introduction of compulsory vaccinations in the upcoming year.

Watch video 02:11 Germany ramps up COVID jabs for young children

Demos also expected in southern Germany

Protests were planned in the southwestern city of Freiburg with around 2,500 participants and in the city of Neumarkt in the Upper Palatinate area of Bavaria, with around 1,500 forecasted attendees. Several smaller demonstrations were also planned in the northern city of Hanover.

Around 1,900 people attended a protest on Saturday against restrictions in Schwerin, the capital of the northern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, according to police. The protesters reportedly marched peacefully through the city center.

Institutions in the town of Greiz in the central state of Thuringia issued joint calls for social cohesion and respect in the face of the ongoing protests. Last Saturday evening, 14 police officers were injured during coronavirus protests in Greiz.

Meanwhile, officials in Berlin banned a demonstration that had 2,000 registered protesters, citing the expectation that demonstrators would violate coronavirus rules such as the obligation to wear a mask and maintain social distance. However, protesters have gathered on many occasions despite police bans.

Watch video 00:35 Germany's Lauterbach warns of 'massive' fifth COVID wave

'Querdenker' protests banned in Saxony

Police in the eastern German state of Saxony shut down gatherings organized by the Querdenker, or "lateral thinkers" group. People demonstrated in several parts of the city of Dresden, which is one of the cities where the Querdenker movement is most popular.

Meanwhile, in Rathenow in the state of Brandenburg, 360 police officers stopped a protest on Friday evening, citing a lack of observation of masking requirements.

Germany has a relatively low vaccination rate, with just 70% of the total population inoculated against the virus. Over 6.76 million cases and 108,000 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

lc/wd (dpa, epd)