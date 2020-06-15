 Germany: Court orders AfD to restore Andreas Kalbitz′s membership | News | DW | 19.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Court orders AfD to restore Andreas Kalbitz's membership

Andreas Kalbitz is a major force in the right-wing nationalist movement of the AfD. He was expelled from the party four weeks ago for alleged membership of a neo-Nazi-linked right-wing extremist youth group.

Andreas Kalbitz

A German court ordered the far-right AfD party to temporarily restore the membership of the former Brandenburg state party leader Andreas Kalbitz on Friday.

The national party leadership kicked Kalbitz out of the party four weeks ago for not disclosing that he was allegedly a member of the now-banned Heimattreue Deutsche Jugend (HDJ) organization. The HDJ — which approximately translates to German Youth Faithful to the Homeland — was a right-wing extremist group with links to neo-Nazis and was reminiscent of the Hitler Youth.

Kalbitz denies such membership, but said it was "not unlikely" that his name was on an old HDJ list.

The Berlin Regional Court declared that the suspension of his AfD membership was inadmissible as his past membership in the group could not be proven. The court ruled that Kalbitz can again exercise his rights as party member and participate in party committees, pending further court action.

This will apply until a decision is made by the AfD's Federal Arbitration Tribunal.

Alongside Thuringia's state party leader Björn Höcke, Kalbitz is considered to be the most important representative of the right-wing nationalist movement in the party.

Despite being kicked out of the national party, the Brandenburg branch voted to keep Kalbitz as its regional chief. The decision caused a rift within the party and contributed to Germany's domestic intelligence agency putting the branch under surveillance.

The head of Germany's domestic intelligence agency (the Bundesverfassungsschutz) for Brandenburg state, Jörg Müller, said at the time that German intelligence believed there was "sufficiently important evidence" to indicate that the branch was "striving against the free democratic order." 

The state branch was "de facto being lead by a right-wing extremist with no party affiliation," Müller said.

aw/msh (dpa, AFP, AP)

Watch video 01:31

AfD leader Andreas Kalbitz defends far-right biography

DW recommends

German far-right AfD in crisis

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is dipping in the polls after dithering over the coronavirus lockdown. Now it has thrown out one of its most prominent extremists. Is it heading for a crash? (18.05.2020)  

Germany's far-right AfD to dissolve extreme 'Wing' faction

The far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) is set to dissolve its extreme nationalist faction, known as the "Wing." The group had been designated extremist by the country's domestic intelligence agency. (20.03.2020)  

Related content

Deutschland AfD Andreas Kalbitz

AfD: Regional branch of far-right party put under surveillance 15.06.2020

The Brandenburg branch of the far-right party had voted to keep Andreas Kalbitz as its leader, despite top party chiefs booting him over extremist ties. The authorities are now keeping tabs on the Brandenburg AfD.

Deutschland AfD Andreas Kalbitz

Germany's populist AfD party boots far-right leader Kalbitz 15.05.2020

Top chiefs of the populist AfD party have voted to expel state leader Andreas Kalbitz over his past connections with a Neo-Nazi youth movement. Kalbitz was one of the heads of the AfD's radical "Wing" faction.

Deutschland AfD Andreas Kalbitz und Joerg Meuthen

German far-right AfD in crisis 18.05.2020

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is dipping in the polls after dithering over the coronavirus lockdown. Now it has thrown out one of its most prominent extremists. Is it heading for a crash?

Advertisement