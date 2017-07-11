Germany: Coronavirus skeptics protest despite rising infections

Several rallies were planned in various German cities on Saturday to protest what some see as unnecessary restrictions imposed to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

One of the largest was organized in the central city of Kassel, where some 20,000 people were expected to attend.

Live footage from the inner city showed demonstrators facing off with a large contingent of police in riot gear. Many protesters were chanting "Wir sind das Volk" ("We are the people"), a slogan taken from the peaceful protests that led to the end of communist East Germany in 1989.

Some protesters tried to break through a police barrier, and police said that a water cannon was being brought to the event.

Police said they had used mace and batons in scuffles with protesters.

There were also reports of clashes between the protesters and counterdemonstrators.

The protest has been co-organized by the Querdenken (Lateral Thinking) movement, a group that has been behind many such demonstrations during the pandemic.

The demonstrations are considered by experts to have considerable potential as superspreader events. One study conducted by the ZEW economic institute in Mannheim and the Humboldt University in Bonn concluded that two demonstrations in Leipzig and Berlin in November caused many thousands of infections.

German authorities have also been looking into links between the Querdenken scene and far-right elements, particularly after an incident last year in which the Reichstag in Berlin was rushed by a group of demonstrators from a coronavirus deniers' protest.

Other rallies were planned in Berlin and Munich on Saturday.

Germany is officially in the grip of a third wave of the pandemic, with more than 16,000 new infections reported on Saturday.