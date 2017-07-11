Germany imposes tougher measures to curb coronavirus

German leaders have announced they will extend a ban on major public events until next year, as part of a raft of measures aimed at reducing the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The ban was agreed on during a video conference attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of the country’s 16 states — the first such meeting since June 17.

Other measures include a minimum fine of €50 ($60) for anyone caught not wearing a mask in shops and on public transport as well as restrictions on smaller gatherings.

Private events are set to be limited to 25 participants, whereas celebrations outside private property could be restricted to 50 people.

Read more: Germany to ramp up quarantine checks on travelers returning from high-risk areas

Holidaymakers and partygoers

The meeting between Merkel and the state premiers comes as the country grapples with a serious rise in coronavirus cases.

Daily infection numbers in Germany have risen to levels not seen since the end of April.

The surge has been partly blamed on local celebrations, but returning holidaymakers are also held responsible for spreading the virus.

This explains why another measure agreed on Thursday was to end free coronavirus testing for travelers coming back from non-risk areas. Instead, the focus will be on quarantine rules for people returning from high-risk regions.

Moreover, public health officials have stressed negligence has become a problem, referring to people who have stopped following hygiene and social distancing measures.

This could explain the decision to impose the nationwide fine for mask shirkers. Previously, penalties varied wildly from state to state.

Read more: Is a repeat COVID-19 infection possible?

Returning travellers can currently have tests done at the borders

Political shift

The return to nationwide decisions also marks a political shift in Germany.

When numbers started to fall a few months ago, leaders decided to drop sweeping restrictions and instead focus on local or regional measures to control specific outbreaks.

But the rise in numbers has prompted a change, and the new nationwide measures are already proving controversial.

Read more: How to run an election campaign in coronavirus times

Whereas some politicians believe consistency is necessary to avoid a confusing patchwork of decisions, others say blanket measures disproportionately affect states with a low coronavirus incidence.

Big states like Bavaria or North Rhine-Westphalia have registered nearly three times as many daily new coronavirus cases as all eastern states combined.

The leader of one of those eastern states, Reiner Haseloff of Saxony Anhalt, which registered 16 new cases on Wednesday, has already indicated mask fines will not be implemented in his region.