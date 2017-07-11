Health ministers push for strict, local coronavirus lockdowns in Germany as needed

Health ministers from Germany's 16 states said on Thursday that they were in favor of having future lockdowns over coronavirus outbreaks apply only to small local areas, adding that closing down large cities like Hamburg or Berlin was impossible.

"It is important for there to be differentiations made within districts and individual cities," they said in a resolution. "Decisions must be taken flexibly on the spot by the competent authorities."

The ministers conceded that bans on traveling out of such smaller regions under lockdown would be hard to police and said the Interior Ministry and state interior ministers should try to come up with practicable solutions.

"Faster, more small-scale, more precise - this is what we want to agree upon today," Helge Braun, Merkel's chief of staff, told the ZDF public broadcaster before the meeting.

The proposal by the health ministers comes after recent lockdowns imposed following an outbreak at a slaughterhouse affected hundreds of thousands of people in the Gütersloh and neighboring Warendorf districts. The restrictions have since been lifted.

Under current federal guidelines, restrictions should be imposed if the number of new coronavirus infections in a region rises to more than 50 cases per 100,000 residents in a seven-day period.

Proposal approved

A resolution issued after a meeting between Braun and the heads of the 16 state chancelleries approved the proposal for smaller-scale lockdowns.

It also stated that bans on entering or leaving a particular region could be imposed not only when the number of infections climbs above the prescribed rate, but also when there is uncertainty about whether the spread of the virus had been curbed.

In addition, it upholds a regulation that bans residents of a coronavirus risk area from staying in a hotel unless they can demonstrated that they have tested negative for the coronavirus within 48 hours before their stay. People coming from risk areas abroad will have to go into quarantine at home for 14 days when entering Germany unless they can prove a negative test result that is less that 48 hours old.

Greenpeace protested against working conditions in the German meat-processing industry

Greenpeace protest

The Tönnies slaughterhouse in the Gütersloh district, meanwhile, resumed operations on Thursday after being closed for around four weeks owing to a coronavirus outbreak in which some 1,500 workers tested positive. Some 600 workers began slaughtering and processing animals for meat again on Thursday amid additional hygiene precautions such as physical distancing and regular testing.

The outbreak at the factory has highlighted the dire working and housing conditions of many in the German meat-processing industry as well as raising questions about the welfare of the animals that are slaughtered.

As the Tönnies slaughterhouse reopened, the Greenpeace environmentalist group held a protest calling for radical changes in the meat industry, with two activists landing on the main building with motorized paragliders. Greenpeace has demanded changes to the way animals are kept, with regular strict inspections by government officials, along with fair prices and working conditions.

