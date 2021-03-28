 Germany continue human rights support before win over Romania | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 28.03.2021

Sports

Germany continue human rights support before win over Romania

Joachim Löw's side looked less ruthless than against Iceland but still got the job done against their supposed toughest group opponents. In Bucharest, Germany's players also continued their support for human rights.

Serge Gnabry celebrates his opener against Romania

Serge Gnabry celebrates his opener

+++ Refresh page for updates, all times CEST +++

Romania 0 - 1 Germany
(Gnabry 16')

Another Germany qualifier, another show of support for human rights. Joachim Löw's side appear to have not only discovered their playing mojo but also activated their activism.

Against Iceland, Leon Goretzka and co. spelled out letters on their T-shirts. Against Romania, they and staff members (30 in total) turned their shirts around to reveal their names, seemingly to show support for the 30 basic human rights.

"The idea came from the team," said captain Manuel Neuer after the match. "We want fair play on and off the field. We stand for those 30 basic human rights and diversity."

Failure to finish

The move initially  left onlookers as confused as Germany's attack looked for much of the game. Serge Gnaby scored in the first half to continue his fine form, but he, Kai Havertz, Leroy Sané and substitute Timo Werner were all guilty of not finishing the game off.

To suggest this was just a night of poor German composure though would be a disservice to Romanian goalkeeper Florin Nita. The Sparta Prague keeper was in excellent form and probably man-of-the-match.

"Compliments to my fellow keeper tonight, he made some top saves," added Neuer.

After two wins in two and a clear overall improvement, Germany might not be looking excellent but they are looking better than a year ago. A hard-fought win, even one made unnecessarily difficult, is important for a team that spent much of the back end of last year conceding, and late in games. 

The bigger issue than the lack of attacking inspiration from their wingbacks, Löw's hesitancy to make more substitutes or too many midfield options is the image of this team.

More and more athletes are becoming activists for causes they care about and Goretzka has certainly made no secret of what he cares about throughout his career. But with Germany, the waters are muddied by their football association (DFB) and the domestic game's connections to countries where human rights abuses are taking place.

Kimmich the conductor

Joshua Kimmich, quickly emerging as the man whose form dictates Germany's performance, said before the game it was 10 years too late to boycott the World Cup. An odd thing to say, albeit well intentioned. Following the same logic, it might be argued the team's current show of support for human rights is also 10 years too late.

Germany have made a start though, both on and off the field. If messages of support become tangible change, it could define this team and its association in a broader sense than winning any tournament.

Fußball | WM Qualifikation | Deutschland - Rumänien

+++ As it happened +++

FULL TIME: That's it. Germany bring Younes on for Sané and the whistle is blown seconds after.  It's six points from six in so far, and they've now won their last 18 World Cup qualifiers.

90+3 - Kimmich booked for taking too much time on a freekick as Germany run out the clock.

90+2 - Substitution

Germany make their second sub. Neuhaus on to waste time, Gnabry replaced.

90+1 - There will be three minutes of injury time.

90' - Oh, Leroy Sané, you've got away with one there. The winger plays a loose pass which plays Stanciu in against Neuer. The German keeper does well to narrow the angle and Stanciu slaps it in to the side netting. Got to hit the target.

88' - Sané gets in another promising position and once again chops back and forth to little effect. It's not happened for the Bayern man tonight.

87' - Chance!

They do make that chance. A slip from Ginter allows Puscas to go one-on-one with Rüdiger. The Romanian does enough to get a shot away, it's well struck but straight at Neuer, who beats it clear. 

84' - Gnabry thinks he's in but is flagged offside. He looked on from the replays there. Can Romania find one chance before the whistle?

82' - The hosts win a corner but waste it, not for the first time.

80' - Chance!

Gündogan picks out a lovely little reverse ball to play Werner in to his favorite channel on the inside left. The first touch is good, but the shot is too close to the keeper. 

77' - Werner on!

Havertz, who has faded after a strong first half, is replaced by his Chelsea teammate Werner. That's Germany's first change.

76' - After plenty of faffing, the man who won the freekick drives it in to the wall, catching a Romanian player flush in the face.

74' - Sané dances his way to a freekick, central, 25 yards out or so. 

72' - Neuer comes out of goal and tries to chest one down to Rüdiger but leaves it short. Puscas nips in but is forced wide. Eventually he wins a corner which is swung straight in the the keeper's arms. Got away with that one.

68' - Germany are able to get in and around the Romania box almost at will, but they still can't find that second. They've been worryingly profligate this evening.

65' Double substituation

The home side make the first move. Keserü and Mihaila replaced by Man and Puscas.

63 - Miss!

Gnabry and Sané again. This time the former is wide on the left and fizzes one across to the latter. He's four yards out but doesn't get enough contact on it and stabs it wide. Great chance, that. It probably goes in if the roles are reversed.

61' - Chance!

Another good break from Germany, who have been stung in to action. Gnabry feeds Sané on the left and he cuts back to his former Manchester City teammate Gündogan. His shot is well struck, but straight at the keeper, who punches striaght up in the air and clears at the second attempt. Moments later, Can's low cross is scrambled away. Germany turning up the heat.

58' - Chance!

Better from the visitors as Gnabry wriggles in to space on the edge of the box. He ignores Havertz on the outside and goes from goal but his low, slightly scuffed, shot is turned round the post. The corner comes to nothing.

55' - Germany have been far from ruthless, perhaps because they lack a real striker and could still pay the price. Tanase has a couple of pot shots in the box to remind Löw's team that one may not be enough.

54' - A bit of light comedy there to liven things up. Romania give it away cheaply and Gnabry plays in Sané. He rounds the keeper but can't find the final touch. The ball rebounds harmlessly to Nita, who somehow thinks it's a backpass, panics and punts it out of play.

52' - Goretzka drives clear down the right and stands up a cross to Gnabry. But he nudges his man and it's a freekick to Romania.

50' - Ginter and Neuer combine to snuff out a Romanian attack and Germany spring clear through Sané. The ball eventually comes to Goretzka who hammers one goalward from right to left. It's a bit too central but still a tidy stop from Nita in the home side's goal.

48' - Sané is interested in running on to a long through ball but the Romanian keeper has been watching Neuer and charges out to clear with a diving header.

46' - We're off again. Can Germany get that all-important second goal?

HALF TIME: A straightforward half for Joachim Löw's men ends with them ahead, but perhaps not by as many as they could be. They've had nearly three-quarters of the possession but the closest they've come to a second was when Kimmich rattled the bar with a deflected effort. A gulf in class but not, yet, in scoreline.

45' - Germany are camped in the opposition half as the break approaches before Can finally has a pop. It's straight at the keeper.

43' - Kimmich lifts a freekick in to the box and Gnabry is there. But he's beyond the front post and can't keep his header down.

40' - The pace has dropped a fair bit here but Germany are still looking comfortable enough in second gear.

37' - Romania have a freekick out wide on the left deep in the German half. But it's scuffed and Klostermann clears. Waste of a decent position, that.

34' - Havertz wins a corner, he's getting plenty of joy out on the right. But the ball in is easily cleared.

32' - Chance!

Klostermann does well to reach a ball that looks to be running out for a goal kick and manages to squeeze a low cross to Gnabry. It's a difficult one to take for the winger and he takes an air shot at it.

28' - Flicks and tricks from Sane and Gündogan present Kimmich with a chance to shoot from just inside the box. But his low effort is blocked. The second goal is in the post though.

26' - Back to the game and Germany are looking pretty comfortable, though Neuer has just had to make a save. Havertz and Gnabry both look particularly threatening.

24' - Another T-shirt stand?

Germany's players turned their T-shirts round for the pre-match team photo and it was unclear why. A subsequent tweet from the team account suggests it is again related to human rights (the 30 basic human rights). Some are suggesting 30 people (players and staff) took part.

20' - Romania want a freekick just outside the box by Germany's left byline as Rüdiger sends Hagi tumbling. Nothing given but it did look like a little nudge.

19' - Woodwork!

The Romanian crossbar is still vibrating after a Kimmich strike takes a slight deflection. Germany stepping on the accelerator.

16' Goal! Romania 0 - 1 Germany (Gnabry)

Rüdiger spots Havertz' run just in time and floats a long ball to his Chelsea teammate on the right. Havertz takes a couple of touches, looks up and rolls across for Gnabry, flying in from the opposite wing, to tuck home from close range. Nicely worked, but the home side offered little resistance.

12' - Chance!

They've barely had a kick but suddenly Romania have the best chance of the game. Chiriches launches a fairly straight ball from the back that totally turns the Germany defense. Mihaila is on to it ahead of Ginter but his first touch is a little heavy and his shot skews high and wide. Best chance of the match so far though.

9' - Germany again work some space on the right, but the keeper deals with Gnabry's effort easily enough.

8' - A wild hoof from Can almost has Germany in trouble, but they clear and break quickly, finding Sane after another strong run from Havertz. But the Bayern winger can't find space to get a shot off. At the other end, Romania have a glimmer as Keserü swings a left leg at one from outside the box on the counce. But it flies over.

5' - A loose ball breaks to Can on the edge of the box. It's set nicely for the makeshift leftback on his favored right foot and he tries to curl it towards the top corner, but it's a little too high. 

2' - Havertz drives unchallenged through midfield and shifts the ball to the right. But Klostermann's cross is blocked. Germany dominating possession early on.

1' - Kick off

And we're off, Gnabry gets us underway.

-- Stand or stunt?

Our man for all things German national team, Jonathan Harding, was unimpressed by how the German football association (DFB) tried to market their players' actions after the Iceland game. Are you with him on this?

-- Unchanged side for Germany

Joachim Löw sticks with the same side that brushed off Iceland last week. Understandably so to some degree, though with the games coming thick and fast some rotation may have been expected. Danger man Ianis Hagi starts for Romania, who are captained by former Spurs and Napoli defender Vlad Chiriches.

-- Löw on opponents

Germany coach Joachim Löw won't be around for the Qatar World Cup but he did say in his press conference that a boycott would be misguided. He also spoke about Sunday's opponents, who he believes will ask questions of Germany's shaky defense.

"The Romanians are a different team than Iceland," he said. "They are much more offensive than the Icelanders. We will be presented with many challenges. "

-- Gündogan in the goals

Ilkay Gündogan managed 16 goals in seven seasons in the Bundesliga but has already managed more than that in the current campaign. He carried his goalscoring form from Manchester Cityin to the national team last week, can he repeat the dose tonight?

-- Kimmich on Qatar

Germany's decision to follow Norway's lead in wearing T-shirts highlighting their desire for greater scrutiny of the human rights situation in Qatar has captured headlines worldwide, with the Netherlands following suit on Saturday.

But, speaking in a pre-match press conference, Joshua Kimmich said he felt the discussion should have been had much earlier. 

"I think we're 10 years too late to boycott the World Cup," the Bayern Munich midfielder said. "It wasn't allocated this year, but a couple of years ago. One should have thought about boycotting back then.

"Now we need to take the opportunity and use our publicity to raise awareness about things. But it's not just down to us footballers ... we should work together."
 

-- Germany look for 18 in a row

Hello and welcome to DW's live coverage of Germany's second qualifier for World Cup 2022. Germany impressed against Iceland on Thursday and are expected to record an 18th consecutive World Cup qualifying win against a side ranked 37th in the world.

Romania let a two goal lead slip against North Macedonia in their Group J opener before an 85th-minute strike from Ianis Hagi, son of Romanian icon Gheorghe Hagi, secured all three points.

  • Julian Brandt points

    Germany players hoping to be a part of Joachim Löw's EURO 2021 squad

    Julian Brandt

    The winger who went to Russia instead of Leroy Sané has lost ground in the places for attacking, playmaking midfielders - of which Germany have many. He hasn't had many starts for Borussia Dortmund this season but certainly enough minutes to impress. His experience should still count for something when it comes to selection time, but a late surge in form would help his chances.

  • Julian Draxler scores a goal

    Germany players hoping to be a part of Joachim Löw's EURO 2021 squad

    Julian Draxler

    Perhaps Joachim Löw's favorite player is likely to be in the final 23 whether he gets more game time or not. Draxler has 56 caps to his name and at 27 is approaching his last chance to play a role under a coach that clearly likes him. In the face of new attacking talents, more games under new PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino helps but expect Draxler to be involved this summer.

  • Luca Waldschmidt battles for a ball

    Germany players hoping to be a part of Joachim Löw's EURO 2021 squad

    Luca Waldschmidt

    With the striker question still looming for Germany, Luca Waldschmidt has a chance to force Löw's hand. The Benfica forward hasn't been prolific this season, but at 24 is still realising his potential. Experienced for his age and having already been included a few times, Waldschmidt has a chance albeit it a small one.

  • Thilo Kehrer tackles Ferran Torres

    Germany players hoping to be a part of Joachim Löw's EURO 2021 squad

    Thilo Kehrer

    With Germany's defense the biggest question mark ahead of Euro 2021, Kehrer has the same chances as everyone else. Injuries have been a problem this season and he had to deal with having the coronavirus as well. Playable in the heart of defense and at right back, he offers versatility that Löw will likely want and need.

  • Robin Koch looks sad

    Germany players hoping to be a part of Joachim Löw's EURO 2021 squad

    Robin Koch

    Returning from a major knee injury meant Koch was never going to be included in the World Cup qualifiers in March, but he will hoping if he can stay fit unti the end of the season that his performances for Leeds will aid his chances. A former Freiburg player, Koch is another player Löw seems to have a soft spot for. He will want the chance to show he is better than that sour night in Spain.

  • Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and Thomas Mueller in a wall

    Germany players hoping to be a part of Joachim Löw's EURO 2021 squad

    Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, Thomas Müller

    Based on statements by Joachim Löw it looks like at least two of the banned trio are set for a remarkable return to Germany. Both Löw's overtones towards Thomas Müller and the Bayern player's form make him almost guaranteed a spot in the final 23. With defense issues, Hummels also seems likely to return. Less noise has been made about Boateng's comeback.

  • Marco Reus makes a tackle

    Germany players hoping to be a part of Joachim Löw's EURO 2021 squad

    Marco Reus

    The man whose career is littered with badly timed injuries is hoping to be involved one last time. Reus flashed just enough quality at Borussia Dortmund this season to give himself a chance and, if he can stay fit, he has a chance. Reus might not start but he will bring plenty of experience and a feel-good factor. He deserves his international career not to end after Russia, but that is up to Löw.

  • Sami Khedira runs

    Germany players hoping to be a part of Joachim Löw's EURO 2021 squad

    Sami Khedira

    With Löw having said there was reason to stop his rebuild, anything is possible. Having told Khedira after Russia he would not be calling him up anymore and with the Hertha Berlin midfielder is battling back to fitness, a return seems very unlikely. But maybe Löw wants to get the band back together and if so Khedira is the perfect person to play a leadership role in the squad.

  • Mario Götze runs

    Germany players hoping to be a part of Joachim Löw's EURO 2021 squad

    Mario Götze

    The man who secured Joachim Löw's legacy has enjoyed a quieter time of it since making the move to PSV in the summer. Now a father, Götze has been able to get away from the endless questions about his career. At 28, he can still play a role and he has been in good form in the Netherlands, but his time in a Germany jersey looks over. A return would be quite spectacular.

  • Max Kruse and Joachim Löw in Leipzig

    Germany players hoping to be a part of Joachim Löw's EURO 2021 squad

    Max Kruse

    One of the great playmakers of the era but also a character, Kruse's play is certainly enough to warrant a return. His antics off the field have cost him a longer run in the national team and he will likely not be a part of the squad. But if Löw is out of goalscorers and a clear number one up top, Germany could do a lot worse than Kruse. Unlikely to be involved, but would be fun if he was.

  • Kevin Volland tackles Raul Garcia

    Germany players hoping to be a part of Joachim Löw's EURO 2021 squad

    Kevin Volland

    The Monaco striker is in fine form under Niko Kovac and should probably be Germany's leading striker this summer, but he still remains an outside candidate. Joachim Löw hasn't called him up for years now and a poorly timed injury last season right as his form was picking up seemed to end the last slim chance he had. A good player that needs a chance but is unlikely to get it this summer.

  • Dahoud celebrates with his teammates

    Germany players hoping to be a part of Joachim Löw's EURO 2021 squad

    Mahmoud Dahoud

    Once touted as a superstar talent, Dahoud's star has shone a little less brightly in recent years. This year though, in a short period of time, he has become a dynamic element of Borussia Dortmund's midfield. He was recently involved in Germany's set up but suffers from playing in the same position as most of Germany's best players. At 25, he may look at the home Euros as his big chance.

  • Maximilian Arnold makes his debut

    Germany players hoping to be a part of Joachim Löw's EURO 2021 squad

    Maximilian Arnold

    One of the Bundesliga's most consistent midfielders was a little miffed not to be included in Germany's squad. It is seven years since he made his Germany debut and having not featured since then says everything about where Joachim Löw seems him. At 26 he too, like Dahoud, has time, but given Germany's midfield options these days Arnold knows he has even less chance of making the squad.

    Author: Jonathan Harding


