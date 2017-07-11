Germany: Conservatives seek to isolate Islamist groups

The parliamentary group of Germany's ruling conservative bloc has called for an end to cooperation with groups suspected of supporting political Islamism, German newspaper Die Welt reported on Tuesday.

The bloc, made up of Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU), proposed cutting all subsidies, support and cooperation with Islamist groups being monitored by Germany's domestic intelligence agency — the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

Christoph de Vries, the parliamentary group's speaker on religious communities, confirmed the proposal on Twitter.

"The CDU/CSU will take up a clear position in combating political Islamism," de Vries wrote.

"No tolerance for intolerance. That is the clear message of the paper. There can be no religious discount on our core values."

Which organizations would be affected?

The paper produced by the parliamentary group was seen by Die Welt. The newspaper reported that the new measures would impact the large German Muslim umbrella organizations, the Central Council of Muslims and the Islamic Council as some of their larger member groups are under observation by domestic intelligence.

One such group is the Union of Turkish-Islamist Cultural Associations in Europe (Atib). The group's Turkish supremacist tendencies as part of the far-right Grey Wolves lead to the "systematic denigration of other ethnic or religious groups, especially Kurds and Jews," the Office for the Protection of the Constitution says.

Atib is a founding member of the Central Council of Muslims and one of its members is a vice-chairman on the council, Die Welt said.

What changes do conservatives want to see?

A key part of the proposal is also to further the research into Islamism in Germany and Europe through the setting up of university positions, broad studies into Islamist influences and a group of experts to inform the interior ministry.

The CDU/CSU paper also put forward a call for the publication of foreign financial flows to Mosque associations.

"We respect the freedom of belief without compromise, but we will not allow foreign governments or forces of political Islamism to develop a system of rule in Germany under the cover of religious freedom, that subjects society, politics and culture to Islamic norms," de Vries said to Die Welt.

De Vries compared the treatment of religious extremist groups with groups from the left and right-wing political extremes.

"The enemies of our constitution … cannot also be partners of the state," he said.