Germany confirms first case of coronavirus

The first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Germany, a spokesman for the Bavarian Health Ministry announced late Monday.

The man who contracted the virus is from Starnberg, 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of Munich, and is in a "medically good state," according to the health authority.

The ministry released a statement saying he was under surveillance in an isolation ward and that the risk of infection for the people of Bavaria is currently considered to be "low."

"People who have been in contact (with the patient) have been informed in detail about possible symptoms, hygiene measures and transmission channels," the statement added.

It also confirmed there would be a press conference regarding the issue on Tuesday morning.

Death toll passes 100

The new virus, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and can cause a pneumonia-like acute respiratory infection, has so far killed at least 106 people and infected more than 4,000 others in China, while cases of the illness have also been reported across the globe. Countries such as South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Nepal, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United States, France and Australia have all confirmed patients who have contracted the disease.

A number of governments, including Germany's, are working on repatriating nationals from the Chinese region at the center of the outbreak.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Pneumonia-like virus hits Wuhan On December 31, 2019, China notifies the World Health Organization of a string of respiratory infections in the city of Wuhan, home to some 11 million people. The root virus is unknown and disease experts around the world begin working to identify it. The strain is traced to a seafood market in the city, which is quickly shut down. Some 40 people are initially reported to be infected.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide New strain of coronavirus identified Researchers initially rule out the SARS virus, the deadly respiratory illness that originated in China in 2002, killing nearly 800 people worldwide. On January 7, Chinese scientists announce they've identified a new virus. Like SARS and the common cold, it is in the coronavirus family. It is temporarily named 2019-nCoV. Symptoms include fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide First death in China On January 11, China announces the first death from the coronavirus — a 61-year-old man, who had shopped at the Wuhan market, dies from complications with pneumonia.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Virus reaches neighboring countries In the following days, countries such as Thailand and Japan begin to report cases of infections in people who had visited the same Wuhan market. In China, a second fatality is confirmed in the city. By January 20, three people have died in China and more than 200 are infected.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Transmission unclear Through mid-January, scientists scramble to find out how the illness is being spread among people. Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted from animals to people. Some coronaviruses can be transmitted by coughing and sneezing. Airports around the world begin screening passengers arriving from China. On January 20, officials confirm the virus can be passed directly between humans.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Millions under lockdown China places Wuhan on quarantine on January 23 in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus. Transportation is suspended and workers attempt to quickly build a new hospital to treat infected patients, which total over 830 by January 24, as the death toll climbs to 26. Officials eventually extend the lockdown to 13 other cities, affecting at least 36 million people.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide A global health emergency? More and more cases are confirmed outside of China, including in South Korea, the US, Nepal, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan. As the number of infections rises, the World Health Organization on January 23 determines that it's "too early" to declare a global public health emergency.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Coronavirus reaches Europe On January 24, French authorities confirm three cases of the new coronavirus within its borders, marking the disease's first appearance in Europe. Hours later, Australia confirms four people have been infected with the respiratory virus.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Lunar New Year The Chinese Lunar New Year begins with subdued festivities on January 25. Officials cancel many major events in a bid to contain the outbreak, as millions of Chinese travel and take part in public celebrations. The death toll rises to 41, with over 1,300 infected worldwide — mostly in China. Scientists hope to have the first coronavirus vaccines ready within three months.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Germany braces for virus On January 27, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany was considering evacuating German nationals from Wuhan. There are no reported cases in Germany yet but officials are preparing to fight the virus. German researchers in Marburg are part of international efforts to work on a possible vaccine for the coronavirus. The death toll in China reached 81, with 2,700 affected worldwide.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Extended holiday for China as virus spreads By late January, 17 Chinese cities, home to more than 50 million people, were in lockdown. Lunar New Year holidays wee extended by three days to limit population flows. Cambodia confirmed its first case, while Mongolia shut its border with China for cars and Russia suspended tour operations to China. The cost to global tourism has been put in the billions and oil prices have also plummeted. Author: Cristina Burack, Elliot Douglas



jsi/nm (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

