Germany conducts first nationwide emergency warning day in decades

For those living in or visiting Germany on Thursday, things are about to get loud.

At 11 a.m. sharp (0900 GMT) Germany will carry out a nationwide test of its civil alarm systems — with everything from sirens to push notifications on smartphones being tested. The test is slated to run for exactly 20 minutes.

It's the first test of its kind since Germany was reunified in 1991.

According to the Office for Protection and Disaster Aid (BBK), the national emergency warning day is intended to test out Germany's warning systems and prepare the public for what to do in the event of a national emergency.

"On the one hand, this is about conducting a technical test of the warning systems. The other is that we want to sensitize the population with the warning day. We want to give them an understanding of what such warning signals, such as the sirens, mean," said Stephan Unger, the head of the BBK.

What's being tested?

Air raid sirens will sound for one straight minute starting at 11 a.m., testing their tones full blast before varying the pitch of the tone.

There are around 15,000 sirens still in use across the country, down from 80,000 in 1993. Much of Germany's Cold War siren system has fallen into disrepair, with numerous sirens dismantled.

But there is one place where sirens won't be heard: Berlin. The city-state's civil emergency sirens were abandoned in the 1990s.

TV and radio broadcasts will be interrupted, while digital signs at train stations will show emergency messages on the platform. Digital advertising boards will also pop up with an emergency test message.

Push notifications will also be sent to those who have downloaded Germany's emergency warning app NINA, which was rolled out five years ago.

What are the tests for?

The tests are a way to prep the public for what to do and where to look in the event of a national emergency.

Such emergencies could include floods, earthquakes, fires and other natural disasters, as well as electricity outages, radioactive emissions and nuclear warnings.

The Interior Ministry of Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, has put out guidelines to inform the public about the different siren tones and what type of an alert they signal.

A siren that regularly changes its pitch with no breaks indicates a warning. A siren that doesn't change its pitch but has two regular breaks is an alert for the fire department. And finally, a singular tone that lasts for a minute signals the end of an emergency.

In the future, the government plans on making the tests an annual event, designating September 10 as emergency alarm test day.