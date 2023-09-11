Germany commemorates destruction of synagogues 85 years ago

HistoryGermanyGermany commemorates destruction of synagogues 85 years agoTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHistoryGermanyJenni Graham11/09/2023November 9, 2023In 1938, Jewish synagogues, businesses and homes were systematically attacked and burned. Eighty-five years later, there have again been arson attacks on synagogues. This year’s remembrance service is being held in one such synagogue.https://p.dw.com/p/4YdhqAdvertisement