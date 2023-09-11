  1. Skip to content
Germany commemorates destruction of synagogues 85 years ago

Jenni Graham
November 9, 2023

In 1938, Jewish synagogues, businesses and homes were systematically attacked and burned. Eighty-five years later, there have again been arson attacks on synagogues. This year’s remembrance service is being held in one such synagogue.

