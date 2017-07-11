Germany: Cologne defends local brew against Hessian 'impostor'

The western German city of Cologne is known for its laid-back attitude, epitomized in its world-famous Carnival celebrations.
But when it comes to beer, fun obviously has its limits.
The consumer protection agency from the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) has now banned a beer called Colonia, produced by a Frankfurt brewery, from being sold in NRW, where Cologne is situated.
The State Agency for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection (LANUV) said the Frankfurt beer's name and label could lead consumers to think they were buying Kölsch, a beer that is brewed in Cologne and the surrounding area.
The word Colonia harks back to the Latin name of the Roman colony from which the city developed, Colonia Claudia Ara Agrippinensium. The label of the Colonia beer features the contours of Cologne's iconic cathedral and one of its landmark bridges. Advertising for the beer said that its character recalled "a Kölsch in its original classic form."
The term "Kölsch" has a protected geographical indication (PGI) within the European Union, meaning that a beer can be sold under that name only if it is brewed within 50 kilometres (30 miles) of the city of Cologne.
Like Italian ham
The NRW officials have placed a complete ban on "storing, offering, keeping for sale, delivering, selling or otherwise bringing into circulation" the Colonia beer.
LANUV compared the case with that of Prosciutto di Parma, a type of ham that can be sold under that name only if it is produced in the Italian region of Parma.
Like Kölsch, this ham specialty from Parma is also protected by EU regulations
The brewery in Frankfurt said it was surprised at the new ban, as its beer had been marketed since 2009. But it would not contest the ruling, it told the DPA news agency, as it would be focusing on other brands from January onward.
However, it expressed regret that the ban meant that "a completely perfect and, incidentally, extremely delicious product" would no longer be on sale in NRW.
The NRW officials said they had come across the Colonia brand during routine controls on the internet.
Cologne Carnival: 11 tips for beginners
What on earth is a Jeck?
It's what anyone celebrating Carnival in Cologne is called. Don't shy away from revelers you don't know. Just follow their lead. If they link arms with you, just sway along with them to the music. If they grab hold of your shoulders, it's to form a "polonaise" conga line. That's a good thing! Even better: sing along even if you don't know the words. After all, you've got six days to learn them.
Kissing permitted
Kissing permitted
Don't be alarmed: kissing is a popular custom throughout the festivities but especially on Weiberfastnacht, the day when women take charge which marks the start of the street Carnival. What is known here as a "Bützchen" can be a peck on the cheek or a kiss and is an expression of carnival high spirits and not to be confused with less respectable motives. Only spoilsports refuse a friendly kiss.
At the very least, a hat
At the very least, a hat
Dress up in a boring sailor costume? Cologne natives won't stand for that. Real Jecks can be recognized by their imaginative home-made costumes. At Carnival there's no such thing as being overdressed. By consensus, a hat is the absolute minimum you are expected to wear. When trimming it, let your imagination run free — the weirder the better.
Clever costumes
Clever costumes
Anything goes! A carnival costume is really good when it's fit for partying, and that means outdoors — the name "street carnival" should be taken literally. But it should also adapt to indoor revelries in bars or taverns. After drinking beer the perfect costume should also serve another important practical purpose: it should cause you no trouble or delay if you need to relieve yourself.
Prick up your ears!
Prick up your ears!
For Cologne, drumming is the sound of the street carnival. Wherever music groups and marching bands are, high spirits are guaranteed. People dance spontaneously, sing and sway until the wee hours. The feel-good musicians don't just come from Cologne and the surrounding area but for many years lots of them travel from all over Europe to join the fun. So get going and follow them!
Get your tickets early!
Get your tickets early!
Weiberfastnacht: At exactly 11 minutes past 11 on Thursday, the street carnival officially opens with a huge stage show on the Alter Markt in Cologne's old town. The city's best carnival bands perform here. It's so popular that the square is already bursting at the seams at 9 a.m. You can only get in with a ticket, so it's not for spontaneous visitors. But people are partying elsewhere as well.
Party in moderation!
Party in moderation!
Even on ordinary days, the Zülpicher Strasse, near the university, is popular for its bars and restaurants. At and after Weiberfastnacht, it's a hot spot of alcoholic excess — unfortunately. In the eyes of locals, binge drinking has nothing to do with Carnival. They steer clear of this street. It's more relaxing to celebrate on Severinstrasse, for instance.
Get jolly gracefully
Get jolly gracefully
If you want to party like a local, head to a pub or Brauhaus. It's worth avoiding the over-crowded area around Cologne Cathedral. Partying goes on in every district without exception. Standing in line is part of the experience and usually enjoyable, because you strike up conversations and maybe practice a song or two in Kölsch, the name of both Cologne's dialect as well as its beer.
Kölsch etiquette
Kölsch etiquette
During Carnival there are usually only bar tables in the pubs. The rest is a dance floor. The food is cold, but the beer taps run hot. Tourists are often surprised that the beer — Kölsch — comes to you. You don't order it here; it will just keep arriving until you decline it, which you do by putting a beer mat on top of your glass. Evidently the revelers in this picture are still thirsty.
Choosing your parade
Choosing your parade
If you think there's just one carnival parade in Cologne, the one on Rose Monday, you'd be mistaken. From the start, there are various parades in Cologne. Colorful, offbeat costumes, all home-made, are the trademark of the "Schull- und Veedelzöch." Here only schools and clubs take part. The groups judged the best are rewarded by being given a place in the Rose Monday parade the next day.
Stay till the end
Stay till the end
The Nubbel is a straw figure that hangs from the facades of some pubs during Carnival. On the eve of Ash Wednesday it's taken down and "carried to the grave" in a torchlight procession. Burning the Nubbel signifies the end of Carnival. Anyone who has experienced this ritual understands that Carnival is more than just a party. It's a folk festival that magically links people together.
Author: Anne Termèche