 Germany: Cologne Central Mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer | News | DW | 13.10.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Cologne Central Mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer

Cologne's mayor said allowing the muezzin call to be heard was "a sign of respect." Some are however concerned over the involvement of a a Turkish-Islamic umbrella group at the Mosque.

People gather to perform Eid al-Fitr prayer at Cologne Central Mosque in Cologne

Germany is home to more than 5 million Muslims, accounting for around 6% of the population

Germany's largest mosque will broadcast the call to prayer for the first time on Friday.

It comes as part of an agreement between the Central Mosque of Cologne and the city authorities.

"We're very happy," Abdurrahman Atasoy, general secretary of the the Turkish government's religious affairs authority in Germany, DITIB, which runs the mosque, said.

"The public call to prayer is a sign that Muslims are at home here," he added.

Cologne mayor Henriette Reker said allowing the call to prayer was "a sign of respect" for the city's many Muslims.

Cologne has more than 100,000 Muslim residents.

Mosque to comply with strict limits 

Mosques in several cities in Germany have long been authorised to broadcast the call to prayer, but Cologne only approved it late last year.

The large mosque in the Ehrenfeld district will be the first in the city to send out the muezzin call to Friday Prayers. Other mosques in the city have also expressed interest in taking part in the two-year pilot project.

Under the agreement, Cologne's Central Mosque will be allowed to send out a single call to prayer over loudspeakers for up to five minutes on Fridays, between noon and 3:00 pm. The volume can not exceed 60 decibels.

  • Street view of the mosque

    Cologne's central mosque: A troubled symbol of unity

    Inspired by a flower bud

    The building was designed with glass walls and a staircase accessible from the street, symbolizing openness to people of all religions. It features two 55-meter (60-yard) minarets and a dome of glass and concrete which appears to open like a flower bud.

  • People milling around outside the mosque

    Cologne's central mosque: A troubled symbol of unity

    Ehrenfeld's mix of cultures

    The mosque is located in Cologne's Ehrenfeld district, a formerly a working-class quarter. Ehrenfeld suffered a rise in unemployment and poverty when factories closed in the 1970s. Some time later, however, low rent prices lured in artists, galleries and theaters, ultimately gentrifying the area. Today, 35 percent of locals there have an immigrant background.

  • Modell of the Mosque in a presentation

    Cologne's central mosque: A troubled symbol of unity

    Impressive plans

    The construction was funded by hundreds of Muslim associations, but also bank loans and donations from the Turkish government's religious affairs authority in Germany, DITIB. Cologne city council approved the plans in 2008, despite Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, the conservative Christian Democrats, voting against it.

  • Paul Böhm hods up a model of the mosque (AP)

    Cologne's central mosque: A troubled symbol of unity

    Architect drops out after row with Turkish association

    Architect Paul Böhm, who specializes in building churches, won the contract in 2005. He saw the building as an act of integration. He later fell out with the new leadership of DITIB and stopped working on the project in 2011.

  • Front door of Cologne mosque

    Cologne's central mosque: A troubled symbol of unity

    Doors opened in 2017

    The mosque first opened for prayer during Ramadan in 2017, but was only officially opened by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Germany in September 2018.

  • Prayer area inside the mosque

    Cologne's central mosque: A troubled symbol of unity

    Room for 1,200 worshippers

    Inside the mosque, there's a prayer area which takes up both the ground and the upper floor, with the two sections connected by a well in the center of the building's glass front. The compound houses an Islamic library. There are also shops and sports facilities intended to foster interactions among people of different faiths.

  • A view of the Central Mosque with the Cologne Cathedral in the background (picture alliance/dpa/H.Kaiser)

    Cologne's central mosque: A troubled symbol of unity

    New skyline

    Some residents were shocked by the sheer size of the construction when the plans were first presented, especially the height of the minarets, and feared a change in the skyline of their "Christian city." Then-Cardinal Joachim Meisner, the archbishop of Cologne, admitted to having "an uneasy feeling" about the project.

  • Right wing protests against the mosque in 2007

    Cologne's central mosque: A troubled symbol of unity

    Right-wing protesters oppose the mosque

    Right-wing politicians picked up on the sentiment and launched a heated debate about the integration of Muslims in Germany. Author Ralph Giordano said the mosque would be "an expression of the creeping Islamization" in the country.

  • Mosque in the dark

    Cologne's central mosque: A troubled symbol of unity

    Imams or spies?

    In 2017, German authorities launched an investigation into the activities of DITIB imams, who are schooled in Turkey and paid by the Turkish state, as well as other people working in the Cologne complex. Mosque employees were suspected of spying against Turks living in Germany on behalf of the Turkish goverment.

    Author: Rina Goldenberg


Controversy over mosque's funders

Cologne's Central Mosque has been a flashpoint for anti-Muslim sentiment in the past and it has been denounced particularly over of the involvement of DITIB.

Critics have accused the organisation of spying on Turkish dissidents living in Germany.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan formally inaugurated the Mosque himself during a controversial visit to Germany in September 2018.

Murat Kayman who serves on the advisory board of the Alhambra Society, an association of liberal Muslims welcomed the fact that the muezzin call was possible but he warned DITIB " stands for everything, but not for democratic conditions and freedom."

lo/rt (AFP, EPD)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Advertisement