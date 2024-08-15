Germany: Cologne/Bonn airport temporarily suspends operation

The airport announced it was suspending flights after an "unauthorized intrusion." Climate activists said they were blocking traffic at four German airports.

Germany's Cologne/Bonn airport announced on Thursday morning that it was temporarily suspending operations after an "unauthorized intrusion."

The airport is one of Germany's busiest passenger airports.

Letzte Generation or "Last Generation" climate activists had promised demonstrations at several German airports this week.

They shared footage of themselves blocking the runway in Cologne, as well as in Stuttgart. The group also claimed to be blocking traffic in Berlin and Nuremberg.

“The stakes right now are billions of human lives. Climate collapse is already a reality for many people," the activists wrote on social media site X. "We still have the privilege of being able to do something about it here. Please join OIL KILLS!"

Last Generation was formed in 2021, the name is a nod to the activists considering themselves the last generation before the Earth reaches the tipping point and collapses in a climate breakdown. In Germany, their protests have mainly focused on blocking roads and runways in an effort to affect transport policy.

