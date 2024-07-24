Germany: Climate protesters block Cologne/Bonn airport

The climate group Last Generation broke on to the runway and glued themselves to the ground. An airport spokesperson said the demonstrators had been arrested.

Flights were temporarily suspended at Cologne/Bonn airport in the west of Germany on Wednesday morning after climate activists cut a hole in some fencing and glued themselves to the runway.

Activist group Last Generation took credit for the demonstration on social media site X. Last Generation wants to push the German government to pursue an international agreement to exit coal, oil, and gas by 2030.

"That was just the beginning today. Over the next few weeks we will repeat this in Germany, Europe and globally," Last Generation activist Ronja Kuenkler told journalists.

Kuenkler declined to comment on whether the upcoming Olympic Games in Pariswould be affected. Although the group had promised several protests this week, the only one reported so far was a cut fence at the Oslo airport.

Protestors arrested, air traffic resumes

A spokeswoman for Cologne/Bonn airport said later on Wednesday that air travel had resumed with some delays and cancellations.

She added that the protesters had been arrested and charged with offenses against the Assembly Act, as well as dangerous interference with air traffic and trespassing.

Last Generation was formed in 2021, the name a nod to the fact that activists consider themselves the last generation before the Earth reaches the tipping point into climate breakdown. In Germany, their protests have mainly focused on blocking roads and runways in an effort to affect transport policy.

