Germany: Climate activists block four airports

Germany's Cologne/Bonn airport announced on Thursday morning that it was temporarily suspending operations after an "unauthorized intrusion."

The airport is one of Germany's busiest passenger hubs. Later on Thursday, Nuremberg also confirmed it was pausing operations due to a protest.

Letzte Generation or "Last Generation" climate activists had promised demonstrations at several German airports this week.

They shared footage of themselves blocking the runway in Cologne, as well as in Stuttgart. The group also claimed to be blocking traffic in Berlin.

“The stakes right now are billions of human lives. Climate collapse is already a reality for many people," the activists wrote on social media site X. "We still have the privilege of being able to do something about it here. Please join OIL KILLS!"

Last Generation was formed in 2021 — the name is a nod to the activists who consider themselves the last generation before the Earth reaches the tipping point and collapses in a climate breakdown.

In Germany, their protests have mainly focused on blocking roads and runways in an effort to affect transport policy.

