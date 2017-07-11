Germany classifies UK coronavirus risk region

German health officials on Friday slapped Britain back on the list of coronavirus "risk areas" amid fears over the spread of the Indiian Covid-19 variant there.

The move comes despite the UK*s vaccination drive that has seen its citizens taken off travel red lists across the world.

According to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, the classification was made "despite a 7-day incidence of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants" in the UK.

However, the move was prompted after the World Health Organization classified the B.1.617.2 variant (detected in India) as a "Variant of Concern."

How widespread is the variant in the UK?

The UK government on Friday said the variant was "increasing rapidly" in parts of England.

Cases have doubled from 520 last week to 1,313 this week, officials said.

What are the travel rules for entering Germany?

Germany this week eased rules for travellers coming from "risk areas", the lowest of three risk levels, allowing unvaccinated people to avoid the previous 10-day quarantine if they can show a negative test.

Those who are fully vaccinated or can prove they have recovered from Covid by showing a positive PCR test that is at least 28 days old, do not need to quarantine.

Anyone coming from a risk country must still register their trip online with German authorities.

Unvaccinated people entering Germany by plane must show a negative test before boarding.

