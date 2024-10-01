Germany: Chinese national arrested on suspicion of spying

The Chinese citizen was arrested in the eastern German city of Leipzig and is accused of spying on arms shipments.

The German public prosecutor office said Tuesday a Chinese woman had been arrested on suspicion of being an intelligence agent for a Chinese secret service.

The suspect, identified as Yaqi X., has worked for a company that provides logistical services at the Leipzig/Halle Airport in eastern Germany, according to prosecutors.

Connection to another suspected agent

Authorities said Yaqi X. allegedly provided information to Jian G., a separately prosecuted suspect, from mid-August 2023 until mid-February 2024.

The information included details about flights, freight and passengers at the airport, as well as transportation of military equipment.

A former employee of far-right politician Maximilian Krah, G. was arrested in April on suspicion of espionage.

According to the prosecutor's office, G. allegedly spied on Chinese opposition members in Germany and passed on information about negotiations and decisions in the European Parliament to the secret service.

More to come...