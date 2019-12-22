Germany: Child porn investigators to get more powers

Members of the Bundestag parliament on Friday approved new measures designed to law enforcement agencies to take the fight to child pornography online and on the darknet.

The proposals received broad cross party support, albeit with some criticisms that they did not go far enough.

What are the main changes?

The core of the proposals can be found in two changes to the law.

Under strict conditions, investigators will be permitted to use computer-generated material resembling child pornography on online chat rooms as part of their work.

Attempted "cyber grooming" of operatives in sting operations will also be punishable by law in future. Previously, if people tried to groom an investigator who they believed to be a child, it was not a criminal offense.

What is the legal justification for the changes?

The draft law says posting such material was often required in order to gain entry to child porn chat rooms on the dark net. Operatives wishing to do this will require a judge's approval.

