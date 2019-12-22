Germany: Child porn investigators to get more powers

Officials in Germany will be able to post fake, computer-generated child pornography when pursuing criminals online in future. Parliament approved a raft of new measures, also toughening "cyber grooming" laws.
Members of the Bundestag parliament on Friday approved new measures designed to law enforcement agencies to take the fight to child pornography online and on the darknet.
The proposals received broad cross party support, albeit with some criticisms that they did not go far enough.
What are the main changes?
The core of the proposals can be found in two changes to the law.
What is the legal justification for the changes?
The draft law says posting such material was often required in order to gain entry to child porn chat rooms on the dark net. Operatives wishing to do this will require a judge's approval.
