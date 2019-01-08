 Germany: Chemicals-carrying tanker runs aground on Elbe River | News | DW | 21.01.2019

News

Germany: Chemicals-carrying tanker runs aground on Elbe River

Authorities have devised plans to refloat the cargo ship without harming the vessel. With dangerous chemicals on board, some are hoping rescue efforts get the ship moving "without harm to humans or the environment."

Elbe River estuary

A Panama-flagged cargo ship carrying 9,000 metric tons (9,920 US tons) of hazardous materials ran aground on Germany's Elbe River on Monday.

Authorities said the hazardous materials include chemicals such as dissolvers and hydraulic fluids.

Read more: Climate protection: Germany falls farther behind

What happened:

  • The ship ran aground about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) away from Cuxhaven
  • The ship did not sustain damage, authorities said
  • Crew members did not sustain injuries
  • Six tug boats are attempting to refloat the ship
Watch video 01:05
Now live
01:05 mins.

Is it normal for cargo ships to lose their load?

'Hopefully without harm'

A Finland-based researcher and environmental lawyer tweeted that a rising tide in the afternoon could provide a way out for the cargo ship.

"High tide in the early afternoon might offer a possibility to get Orient Nadeshiko moving again," said Stefan Kirchner. "Hopefully without harm to humans or the environment. In order to ensure maritime safety, working Coast Guard facilities are essential."

Read more: 'There should be no nuclear in climate financing'

'No business on the world's oceans'

Last week, some 270 containers fell off Panama-flagged cargo ship MSC ZOE, considered one of the world's largest, due to rough weather in the North Sea.

Authorities had warned the public from approaching the containers as they washed up on the Dutch islands of Tershelling, Ameland and Vlieland. At least three of them contained hazardous materials. Some of the chemicals in those containers were also flammable.

Germany's Green Party has called for banning dangerous chemicals on the high seas, saying: "Dangerous chemicals have no business on the world's oceans."

  • Flat-screen television sets and debris lie washed up on a beach in Terschelling (Reuters/Erik Scheer)

    Dutch islanders take to the beach as container cargo washes ashore

    Unusual beach litter

    Dozens of containers appeared near the islands of Frisian islands of Terschelling, Vlieland, Ameland and Schiermonnikoog. Among the goods washed up on the shore were flat-screen televisions, brought ashore with the polystyrene material they had been packed in. Such material is considered to be flotsam, and inhabitants of the islands have a centuries-old tradition of collecting it.

  • A person carries a flat-screen television set as others inspect a cargo container after it washed up on a beach (Reuters/Erik Scheer)

    Dutch islanders take to the beach as container cargo washes ashore

    Getting a clear picture

    Here, one man carries away a flat-screen television, still tightly wrapped in its packaging. Meanwhile, others inspect a cargo container that was washed up on a beach. Some 270 containers were lost from the container ship MSC Zoe, during "heavy weather."

  • Sandals on the beach, washed ashore from MV Zoe (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Schat)

    Dutch islanders take to the beach as container cargo washes ashore

    Floating footwear

    It's not unusual to see flip-flop shoes like this on the beach, but they don't usually arrive in pairs as flotsam. Some shoes — and there were a lot of shoes — were wrapped in bags containing silica gel, one of several pollution worries.

  • Among the many items to be brought ashore on the waves were to cars, freezers, Ikea furniture, and computer chips. Volunteers pitched in with efforts to clean the beach. (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Spoelstra)

    Dutch islanders take to the beach as container cargo washes ashore

    Helping hands

    Among the many items to be brought ashore on the waves were to cars, freezers, Ikea furniture, and computer chips. Volunteers pitched in with efforts to clean the beach.

  • A handout aerial photo made available by the Dutch Coastguard on January 3, 2019 shows floating containers that have fallen from the container ship (Reuters/Dutch Coastguard)

    Dutch islanders take to the beach as container cargo washes ashore

    Hazardous cargo?

    This photograph from the Dutch Coastguard shows three of the containers that fell from MSC Zoe floating out at sea. Authorities have warned that some containers are carrying hazardous chemicals such as organic peroxide, and have urged people not to touch the unopened freight boxes. Three containers loaded with chemicals are still missing.

  • MSC Zoe (Reuters/Dutch Coastguard)

    Dutch islanders take to the beach as container cargo washes ashore

    Washed away

    The Panamanian-flagged MSC Zoe is one one the biggest container ships in the world. Containers appeared to have simply been washed away in the rough weather. German authorities have taken the lead investigating the causes of the accident, which occurred in German waters near the island of Borkum. The bulk of the lost cargo was carried southwest, into waters belonging to the Netherlands.

    Author: Richard Connor


ls/rt (AP, AFP, dpa)

