Germany: Chemicals-carrying tanker runs aground on Elbe River

A Panama-flagged cargo ship carrying 9,000 metric tons (9,920 US tons) of hazardous materials ran aground on Germany's Elbe River on Monday.

Authorities said the hazardous materials include chemicals such as dissolvers and hydraulic fluids.

What happened:

The ship ran aground about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) away from Cuxhaven

The ship did not sustain damage, authorities said

Crew members did not sustain injuries

Six tug boats are attempting to refloat the ship

'Hopefully without harm'

A Finland-based researcher and environmental lawyer tweeted that a rising tide in the afternoon could provide a way out for the cargo ship.

"High tide in the early afternoon might offer a possibility to get Orient Nadeshiko moving again," said Stefan Kirchner. "Hopefully without harm to humans or the environment. In order to ensure maritime safety, working Coast Guard facilities are essential."

'No business on the world's oceans'

Last week, some 270 containers fell off Panama-flagged cargo ship MSC ZOE, considered one of the world's largest, due to rough weather in the North Sea.

Authorities had warned the public from approaching the containers as they washed up on the Dutch islands of Tershelling, Ameland and Vlieland. At least three of them contained hazardous materials. Some of the chemicals in those containers were also flammable.

Germany's Green Party has called for banning dangerous chemicals on the high seas, saying: "Dangerous chemicals have no business on the world's oceans."

Dutch islanders take to the beach as container cargo washes ashore Unusual beach litter Dozens of containers appeared near the islands of Frisian islands of Terschelling, Vlieland, Ameland and Schiermonnikoog. Among the goods washed up on the shore were flat-screen televisions, brought ashore with the polystyrene material they had been packed in. Such material is considered to be flotsam, and inhabitants of the islands have a centuries-old tradition of collecting it.

Dutch islanders take to the beach as container cargo washes ashore Getting a clear picture Here, one man carries away a flat-screen television, still tightly wrapped in its packaging. Meanwhile, others inspect a cargo container that was washed up on a beach. Some 270 containers were lost from the container ship MSC Zoe, during "heavy weather."

Dutch islanders take to the beach as container cargo washes ashore Floating footwear It's not unusual to see flip-flop shoes like this on the beach, but they don't usually arrive in pairs as flotsam. Some shoes — and there were a lot of shoes — were wrapped in bags containing silica gel, one of several pollution worries.

Dutch islanders take to the beach as container cargo washes ashore Helping hands Among the many items to be brought ashore on the waves were to cars, freezers, Ikea furniture, and computer chips. Volunteers pitched in with efforts to clean the beach.

Dutch islanders take to the beach as container cargo washes ashore Hazardous cargo? This photograph from the Dutch Coastguard shows three of the containers that fell from MSC Zoe floating out at sea. Authorities have warned that some containers are carrying hazardous chemicals such as organic peroxide, and have urged people not to touch the unopened freight boxes. Three containers loaded with chemicals are still missing.

Dutch islanders take to the beach as container cargo washes ashore Washed away The Panamanian-flagged MSC Zoe is one one the biggest container ships in the world. Containers appeared to have simply been washed away in the rough weather. German authorities have taken the lead investigating the causes of the accident, which occurred in German waters near the island of Borkum. The bulk of the lost cargo was carried southwest, into waters belonging to the Netherlands. Author: Richard Connor



