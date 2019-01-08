Germany: Chemicals-carrying tanker runs aground on Elbe River

Authorities have devised plans to refloat the cargo ship without harming the vessel. With dangerous chemicals on board, some are hoping rescue efforts get the ship moving "without harm to humans or the environment."
A Panama-flagged cargo ship carrying 9,000 metric tons (9,920 US tons) of hazardous materials ran aground on Germany's Elbe River on Monday.
Authorities said the hazardous materials include chemicals such as dissolvers and hydraulic fluids.
What happened:
'Hopefully without harm'
A Finland-based researcher and environmental lawyer tweeted that a rising tide in the afternoon could provide a way out for the cargo ship.
"High tide in the early afternoon might offer a possibility to get Orient Nadeshiko moving again," said Stefan Kirchner. "Hopefully without harm to humans or the environment. In order to ensure maritime safety, working Coast Guard facilities are essential."
'No business on the world's oceans'
Last week, some 270 containers fell off Panama-flagged cargo ship MSC ZOE, considered one of the world's largest, due to rough weather in the North Sea.
Authorities had warned the public from approaching the containers as they washed up on the Dutch islands of Tershelling, Ameland and Vlieland. At least three of them contained hazardous materials. Some of the chemicals in those containers were also flammable.
Germany's Green Party has called for banning dangerous chemicals on the high seas, saying: "Dangerous chemicals have no business on the world's oceans."
ls/rt (AP, AFP, dpa)
