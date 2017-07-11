Germany charges man with spying for China

German federal prosecutors arrested and charged a man Tuesday on suspicion of spying for China.

The political scientist, identified as Klaus L. under German privacy laws, had been running the Hanns Seidel Foundation in Munich according to broadcaster ARD since 2001. The think tank is associated with the Christian Social Union (CSU), a sister party of Chancellor Angela Merkel's party the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), in Bavaria.

German authorities allege he was recruited by Chinese intelligence while lecturing in Shanghai in 2010. He was regularly debriefing his handlers and given money. His travel expenses to China were also covered through November of 2019.

German public broadcaster ARD reports Klaus L. was a double agent as he had also been working for Germany's intelligence service (BND).

The federal prosecutors' office said in a release that the arrest warrant was issued on June 21 and arrested Monday. He will appear before the State Protection Senate of the Munich Higher Regional Court later in the day.

The arrest warrant will be opened in court and a determination will be made concerning pre-trial detention.

Prosecutors charge his numerous high-level contacts in German politics facilitated his collection of information that would be of interest to Chinese intelligence.

