Germany charges army staffer with spying for Iran

A German-Afghan who worked for the German armed forces is suspected of providing Iran with sensitive documents. Iran is one of the top countries engaged in espionage against Germany.
A German-Afghan who worked for years as a translator and advisor to the German armed forces ("Bundeswehr") has been charged with treason for handing state secrets to Iranian intelligence, federal prosecutors said Friday.
Abdul S., whose full name was not given in line with German privacy laws, is suspected of providing Iranian intelligence 18 classified documents, prosecutors said.
German media Spiegel Online reported at the time of arrest that the man had access to "sensitive information on troops in Afghanistan."
The German government lodged an official complaint with Iran when the 50-year-old was arrested in January. Iran denied the allegations.
The man is expected to go on trial soon.
The Bundeswehr has about 1,300 soldiers deployed in Afghanistan as part of the NATO-led noncombat mission Resolute Support.
According to German intelligence, Iran, Russia, China and Turkey are the main countries engaged in espionage in Germany.
cw/rt (AP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Jalal Hajizavar was hanged at a prison near Tehran after documents and spying equipment were found at his home, news agencies reported. The death happens at a time of fierce tensions between Iran and Washington. (22.06.2019)
Rival Afghan factions are set to meet in Doha on Sunday in an attempt to make headway in the country's long-stalled political deadlock. Qatar and Germany are brokering the talks, but expectations are low. (05.07.2019)
Maas described his visit to Afghanistan as a clear signal Germany was committed to playing its part in a peaceful resolution of the conflict. There are concerns about the effects of a reduction in the US mission. (11.03.2019)
German prosecutors say an army employee has been detained on suspicion of spying for Iranian intelligence. The German-Afghan citizen worked as a translator for the German military. (15.01.2019)