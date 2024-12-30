Germany charges 3 over alleged Russia spying plot

A man believed to be a veteran of a pro-Russian militia in Ukraine and two other suspects planned attacks on military and industrial sites, according to German prosecutors. All three are dual German-Russian nationals.

German prosecutors on Monday indicted three people over a widely-publicized espionage plot which allegedly included plans of sabotage on German territory.

The main suspect, Dieter S. is believed to be a veteran of a pro-Russian militia in Ukraine, which Germany considers a terrorist organization. The former militant was allegedly in contact with another former member of the militia, who is also part of Russian intelligence.

The primary goal was to "undermine the military support provided from Germany to Ukraine against the Russian war of aggression,” according to the prosecutor's office.

Scouting targets for attacks in Bavaria?

Prosecutors say that S. agreed to commit explosive and arson attacks against targets in Germany. The indictment states S. scouted out locations which included compounds used by the US Armed Forces, a loading station and a tool manufacturing company. Germany's "Der Spiegel" magazine reported that one of the potential targets was the US Grafenwöhr base in Bavaria, where Ukrainian soldiers are trained to operate American tanks. Authorities also believe that S. agreed to sabotage railway lines used to transport military goods.

The main suspect allegedly took photos and videos and passed them along to the Russian intelligence agent.

Two other people are suspected of helping S. with the plot. All of the suspects are German and Russian dual nationals.

Moscow says Germany failed to present evidence

The arrest of S. and one his suspected accomplices in April sparked a diplomatic incident between Moscow and Berlin. Germany summoned the Russian ambassador, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz saying that the case showed the importance of countering the Russian espionage threat.

"We can never accept that such espionage activities take place in Germany," he said.

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also commented on the case in an online post.

"We will not allow Putin to bring his terror to Germany," she said.

In turn, the Russian Embassy in Berlin said that the German side failed to back up their espionage claims.

"No evidence was presented to prove the detainees' plans or their possible connection to representatives of Russian structures," the Russian diplomats said at the time.

